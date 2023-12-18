Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 18, 2023

The Florida Panthers clash against the Calgary Flames on Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Canada, with the puck dropping at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast live across various platforms, like BSFL and ESPN+.

The contest can be listened to via radio on WQAM 560 AM and CFAC Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Florida Panthers game preview

The Florida Panthers have an 18-10-2 record this season after winning their last game 5-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. They are scoring 3.00 goals and conceding 2.57 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 18.1%, while their penalty kill rate is 81.4%.

Sam Reinhart has played a key role in Florida’s performances this season, accumulating an impressive 38 points in 30 games. Another key player is Aleksander Barkov Jr., who boasts 29 points, comprising 11 goals and 18 assists.

In goaltending, Anthony Stolarz has been quite reliable, going 4-2-1, with goals against average of 2.2 and an impressive save percentage of .914. Meanwhile, Jonah Gadjovich (illness) and Anton Lundell (illness) are unavailable for today's match.

Calgary Flames game preview

The Calgary Flames have a decent 12-14-5 record this season after they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in their last game. On average, they are scoring 3.00 goals per game and allowing 3.39. Their power play success rate is 12.0%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 82.1%.

Nazem Kadri has been a contributor, tallying 22 points with eight goals and 14 assists in 31 games. Blake Coleman has been outstanding, registering 21 points, including nine goals and 12 assists.

In goal, Daniel Vladar has a record of 5-4-2 and a save percentage of .885 and 3.4 goals against average per game.

Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Christopher Tanev (upper body), Walker Duehr (illness), Jacob Markstrom (finger), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed) and Kevin Rooney (shoulder) are unavailable for today's game.

Florida Panthers lines

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe

Aleksander Barkov

Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Calgary Flames lines

Forwards

Andrew Manigiapane

Elias Lindholm

Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary

Defensemen

Noah Hanifin

Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom

Daniel Vladar

Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames: Odds & Predictions

Florida has won three games out of its last five, while the Flames have only won one game in the last five. In their last four home games, Calgary has lost three. Both teams are scoring at an equal rate, but the Panthers have a better power play success rate.

The Panthers are the favorites with odds of -131, while the Calgary are the underdogs with odds of +109. According to the moneyline odds, there's a 56.7% probability that Florida will win.

Florida Panthers vs Calgary Flames: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Panthers to win -131

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aleksander Barkov Jr to score - Yes