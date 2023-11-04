Florida Panthers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Lines, Odds, Predictions, & more | Nov 4th 2023

On Saturday, November 4, hockey fans are in for an exciting matchup as the Florida Panthers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the iconic United Center. The puck is set to drop at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports.

For those unable to catch the game on TV, there's always the option of live-streaming it on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Florida Panthers preview

The Florida Panthers have certainly made a statement in the early stages of the season with their impressive 5-3-1 record. Their performance reflects a team that's committed to a tactical style of play. What stands out about the Panthers is their patient and methodical approach in the offensive zone, which has translated into an average of 2.67 goals per game.

While their power play may not be at its best, operating at 12.1 percent, it's their penalty kill that truly shines, successfully thwarting 72.7 percent of their opponent's power plays.

At the forefront of the Panthers' offensive charge is center Sam Reinhart, who has been exceptional, accumulating 11 points and scoring eight goals, showcasing his remarkable ability to find the back of the net.

Chicago Blackhawks preview

On the other side of the ice, the Chicago Blackhawks, with a 3-6-0 record, may not have had the start they were hoping for, but there's a sense of resilience running through their roster. Averaging 2.11 goals per game, they've shown their ability to score, even if their 9.1 percent success rate on the power play is somewhat below the league average.

However, the Blackhawks' penalty kill is a bright spot, boasting an impressive 86.7 percent success rate that ranks among the league's elite. These contrasting statistics suggest that the Blackhawks have untapped potential, and they could be a team to watch as the season progresses.

Florida Panthers projected lines

Forwards

EVAN RODRIGUES ALEKSANDER BARKOV SAM REINHART CARTER VERHAEGHE ANTON LUNDELL MATTHEW TKACHUK EETU LUOSTARINEN KEVIN STENLUND NICK COUSINS RYAN LOMBERG STEVEN LORENTZ WILL LOCKWOOD

Defensemen

GUSTAV FORSLING OLIVER EKMAN-LARSSON NIKO MIKKOLA DMITRY KULIKOV JOSH MAHURA UVIS BALINSKIS

Goalies

SERGEI BOBROVSKY ANTHONY STOLARZ

Chicago Blackhawks projected lines

Forwards

NICK FOLIGNO CONNOR BEDARD PHILIPP KURASHEV LUKAS REICHEL ANDREAS ATHANASIOU TAYLOR RADDYSH TAYLOR HALL JASON DICKINSON TYLER JOHNSON RYAN DONATO MACKENZIE ENTWISTLE COREY PERRY

Defensemen

KEVIN KORCHINSKI SETH JONES JARRED TINORDI CONNOR MURPHY WYATT KAISER NIKITA ZAITSEV

Goalies

PETR MRAZEK ARVID SODERBLOM

Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and Predictions

The odds favor the Panthers as the favorites with a moneyline of (-195), while the Blackhawks are the underdogs at (+161). The over/under for the game is set at 6.5 goals.

In their recent performances, the Panthers secured a 2-0 victory on the road against the Detroit Red Wings on November 2, displaying a strong defensive performance. In contrast, the Blackhawks had a tough outing, suffering an 8-1 road loss to the Arizona Coyotes on October 30.

The Florida Panthers should emerge as the winners in this NHL game, as they appear too strong for the Blackhawks.