Florida Panthers vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 10th 2023

The Florida Panthers (16-8-2), holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference, will face off against the 15th-ranked Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-5) at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. ET.

Florida's recent home game on Friday saw it triumph with a 3-1 score against the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Columbus secured a 5-2 win at home against the St. Louis Blues on the same day.

The matchup will be broadcast on BSOH, BSFL and NHL Network.

Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

The Florida Panthers are enjoying an exceptional season marked by a potent offense averaging 3.08 goals per game. Key forwards Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe have been instrumental, tallying a combined 38 goals and 42 assists to lead the top two lines.

Notably, secondary offensive players Evan Rodrigues, Matthew Tkachuk and Kevin Stenlund have combined for 16 goals and 32 assists.

On the defensive front, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Niko Mikkola have contributed 10 goals and 14 assists, diversifying the team's scoring. The defense has excelled, allowing a mere 2.54 goals per game and conceding only five goals in the last two matchups.

Defensive standouts Gustav Forsling and Niko Mikkola boast 4.2 defensive point shares and 88 blocked shots, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Dmitry Kulikov add depth with 2.5 defensive point shares.

Goaltender Serger Bobrovsky maintains an impressive .913 save percentage and a 2.42 GAA, with 5.1 goals saved above average on 550 shots.

Conversely, the Blue Jackets encounter a tough season, grappling with offensive woes at just 2.86 goals per game. Boone Jenner, Johnny Gaudreau and Adam Fantilli lead the team with 24 goals and 24 assists, but the rest of the offense has faltered. Only a few skaters have managed six goals or more, highlighting the team's top-heavy vulnerability.

Defensively, struggles persist as the Blue Jackets concede 3.50 goals per game, with 16 goals allowed in the last four outings. While Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov contributed 2.3 defensive point shares, the remaining unit has struggled, providing opponents with open shots on goal.

Goaltender Spencer Martin has faced difficulties with a .892 save percentage and a 3.57 GAA, accumulating -3.8 goals saved above average on 333 shots.

Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and key numbers

Across 48 matchups, the Blue Jackets and Panthers have engaged in a competitive head-to-head battle, with the Blue Jackets holding a commendable overall record of 26-19-3 (54.2%) against the Panthers. Presently, the Blue Jackets are in a challenging phase, experiencing a three-game losing streak against their Floridian adversaries. Historical perspective sheds light on the Blue Jackets' dominance, as they once enjoyed an impressive 10-game winning streak over the Panthers, commencing on March 21, 2009, with a 3-1 victory and concluding on Dec. 4, 2014. Currently, the Blue Jackets rank 23rd in the faceoff percentage (48.2%), while the Panthers exhibit a stronger faceoff percentage of 9.0%, placing them 25th in the league. The Blue Jackets rank 18th in shooting percentage at 9.8%, while the Panthers shooting percentage of 9.0% ranks them 25th in the league.

Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and Prediction

Throughout 17 games where they held the favorite status this season, Florida demonstrated dominance with 13 victories. Impressively, the Panthers maintained an unblemished record in four matchups featuring odds shorter than -245.

Projections based on current odds indicate a formidable 71.0% likelihood of success for the Florida Panthers in the upcoming showdown.

In contrast, the Blue Jackets, often cast as underdogs, have secured eight wins in 25 such contests this season. Specifically, their performance in the game with odds at +200 or longer stands at 2-3, translating to a 33.3% chance for the Blue Jackets to emerge victorious.

Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Florida Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Adam Fantilli to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Columbus Blue Jackets to beat the spread: Yes

