Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec. 16, 2023

In a much anticipated NHL matchup at Rogers Place, the 13-13-1 Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on BSFL and ESPN+.

The Oilers, led by the dynamic Connor McDavid with 11 goals and 29 assists, are coming off a disappointing 7-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, which ended their impressive eight-game win streak.

Florida Panthers Game preview

The Florida Panthers, sporting a 17-10-2 record, enter the game seeking redemption after being shut out (4-0) for the second consecutive contest in their recent road game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Despite the setback, the Panthers remain tied for second place in the Atlantic Division. They trail the Boston Bruins by four points and hold a two-point lead over the Detroit Red Wings for the final playoff spot in the division.

Offensively, the Panthers are 23rd in the league in goals per game, averaging 2.93 goals per night this season. Sam Reinhart has been a standout performer for Florida, tallying an impressive 17 goals and 20 assists.

Defensively, the Panthers have been more formidable, sitting seventh in the league for goals against, allowing an average of 2.62 goals per contest. Special teams play a crucial role for Florida, with a 20th-ranked power play success rate of 17.6% and a solid penalty-killing efficiency of 81.1%.

Edmonton Oilers Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers boast an explosive offense, tied for fifth in the league with an average of 3.52 goals per game.

Despite their recent loss, McDavid's offensive prowess, along with the team's power play success at 29%, positions them as an offensive force. However, defensively, the Oilers face challenges, ranking 25th in goals against, with an average of 3.41 goals per night.

Their penalty-killing efficiency stands at 79.8%, placing them in a tie for 17th in the league.

Panthers vs Oilers: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Head-to-Head : The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers have faced each other 23 times.

: The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers have faced each other 23 times. Goal-scoring Average : 6.1 goals per game

: 6.1 goals per game Win-Loss Record : The Oilers have won 16 times and lost seven.

: The Oilers have won 16 times and lost seven. Overtime and Shootout Performance : Both teams have demonstrated proficiency in extended play, with the Oilers winning two games in overtime and 1 in a shootout, while the Panthers have secured one overtime win and three shootout victories.

: Both teams have demonstrated proficiency in extended play, with the Oilers winning two games in overtime and 1 in a shootout, while the Panthers have secured one overtime win and three shootout victories. Goals per Game (Average): On average, the Oilers have scored 3.2 goals per game, slightly edging out the Panthers, who have an average of 2.9.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Prediction

The Florida Panthers, listed as favorites at -116, are expected to win. Recently triumphing 2-1 against the Anaheim Ducks, the Panthers showcased resilience.

Despite the Oilers' recent loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, they remain formidable underdogs with a promising performance. The over/under set at seven suggests a potentially high-scoring and competitive game.

Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Panthers to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score: Yes