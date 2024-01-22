Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 22, 2024

The Florida Panthers clash with the Nashville Predators on Monday night at the Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, BSFL and BSSO.

The contest can be listened to via radio on WQAM 560 AM and WPRT 102.5 The Game.

Florida Panthers game preview

The Panthers are 27-14-4 this season after losing to the Minnesota Wild 6-4 in their last game. On average, they score 3.16 goals per game and allow 2.64. Their power play success rate is 22.1%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 81.6%.

Sam Reinhart has been a key player for Florida, accumulating 57 points, with 33 goals and 24 assists. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has been crucial for the offense, scoring 11 goals and 35 assists, resulting in 46 points. Meanwhile, Sergei Bobrovsky boasts a 21-10-2 record with a goals-against average of 2.6 per fame and a save percentage of .908.

Nick Cousins (concussion protocol) and Aleksander Barkov Jr. (lower body) are sidelined.

Nashville Predators game preview

The Predators have a 25-20-1 record and lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes in their last game. They are scoring 3.07 goals and conceding 3.09 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 20.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 77.6%.

Filip Forsberg has been a significant contributor with 22 goals and 27 assists for a total of 49 points. Roman Josi has also made an impact on offense, recording 40 points, netting nine goals and providing 31 assists. In goal, Juuse Saros has an 18-17-1 record with a save percentage of .902 and a goals-against average of 2.97.

Tyson Barrie (upper body) is sidelined due to injury.

Florida Panthers lines

Forwards

Eetu Luostarinen

Anton Lundell

Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling

Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Nashville Predators lines

Forwards

Filip Forsberg

Ryan O'Reilly

Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin

Defensemen

Roman Josi

Tyson Barrie

Ryan Mcdonagh

Goalies

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators: Odds & Prediction

The Panthers are coming off four consecutive losses, while the Predators have won three of their last five games. Florida has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate than Nashville. The Predators are 1-2 in their last three home games.

The Panthers are the favorites with odds of -119, while the Predators are the underdogs with odds of -101. According to moneyline odds, there's a 54.3% probability of a Panthers win.

Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Panthers to win - 119

Tip 2: Sam Reinhart to score – Yes

Tip 2: Panthers to score first: Yes