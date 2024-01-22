Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 22, 2024

The Florida Panthers clash with the Nashville Predators on Monday night at the Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, BSFL and BSSO.
The contest can be listened to via radio on WQAM 560 AM and WPRT 102.5 The Game.
Florida Panthers game preview
The Panthers are 27-14-4 this season after losing to the Minnesota Wild 6-4 in their last game. On average, they score 3.16 goals per game and allow 2.64. Their power play success rate is 22.1%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 81.6%.
Sam Reinhart has been a key player for Florida, accumulating 57 points, with 33 goals and 24 assists. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has been crucial for the offense, scoring 11 goals and 35 assists, resulting in 46 points. Meanwhile, Sergei Bobrovsky boasts a 21-10-2 record with a goals-against average of 2.6 per fame and a save percentage of .908.
Nick Cousins (concussion protocol) and Aleksander Barkov Jr. (lower body) are sidelined.
Nashville Predators game preview
The Predators have a 25-20-1 record and lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes in their last game. They are scoring 3.07 goals and conceding 3.09 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 20.6%, while their penalty kill rate is 77.6%.
Filip Forsberg has been a significant contributor with 22 goals and 27 assists for a total of 49 points. Roman Josi has also made an impact on offense, recording 40 points, netting nine goals and providing 31 assists. In goal, Juuse Saros has an 18-17-1 record with a save percentage of .902 and a goals-against average of 2.97.
Tyson Barrie (upper body) is sidelined due to injury.
Florida Panthers lines
Forwards
- Eetu Luostarinen
- Anton Lundell
- Sam Reinhart
- Carter Verhaeghe
Defensemen
- Gustav Forsling
- Aaron Ekblad
- Niko Mikkola
Goalies
- Sergei Bobrovsky
- Anthony Stolarz
Nashville Predators lines
Forwards
- Filip Forsberg
- Ryan O'Reilly
- Gustav Nyquist
- Yakov Trenin
Defensemen
- Roman Josi
- Tyson Barrie
- Ryan Mcdonagh
Goalies
- Juuse Saros
- Kevin Lankinen
Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators: Odds & Prediction
The Panthers are coming off four consecutive losses, while the Predators have won three of their last five games. Florida has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate than Nashville. The Predators are 1-2 in their last three home games.
The Panthers are the favorites with odds of -119, while the Predators are the underdogs with odds of -101. According to moneyline odds, there's a 54.3% probability of a Panthers win.
Florida Panthers vs Nashville Predators: Betting Tips
Tip 1: Panthers to win - 119
Tip 2: Sam Reinhart to score – Yes
Tip 2: Panthers to score first: Yes