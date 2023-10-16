Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 16th Oct 2023

The stage is set and the anticipation is mounting as the New Jersey Devils prepare to face off against the Florida Panthers in their third home game of the 2023-24 NHL season.

Panthers vs Devils: Match details

The puck will drop at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Oct. 16, 2023, at the Prudential Center.

Panthers vs Devils: Broadcast details and radio coverage

New Jersey Devils fans can catch all the action on MSGSN, providing a thrilling viewing experience. Alternatively, you can tune in to the Devils Radio Network for those who prefer radio coverage.

On the Florida Panthers' side, their games and programming are broadcast on Bally Sports Florida, and fans can also stream the game using the Bally Sports app or by visiting BallySports.com.

If you're in-market and already have Bally Sports Florida in your pay-TV package, you can log in and enjoy the streaming coverage. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Bally Sports+ for a standalone streaming option.

ESPN+ is the go-to platform for out-of-market fans to catch the game.

Don't miss this exciting matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils. Whether you prefer traditional TV, radio or streaming, there's an option for everyone to immerse themselves in the world of hockey. Get ready for an unforgettable showdown on the ice.

Preview: Florida Panthers (0-2-0) vs. New Jersey Devils (1-0-1)

In a much-anticipated clash, the Florida Panthers, still in search of their first win this season, face the New Jersey Devils, who have started the season 1-0-1.

This game marks the first of three meetings this season between these two teams, with the Devils hosting two games and the Panthers hosting one. They won't cross paths again until Jan. 13, 2024, in Florida, and will conclude their season series in Newark on March 5, 2024.

The Devils, coming off a successful season-opening homestand, have been challenged by conceding the first goal in their opening two games, a trend they will aim to reverse in this matchup. Led by the impressive Jack Hughes, who boasts five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in just two games, and contributions from Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Jonas Siegenthaler, the Devils are looking to maintain their strong start.

On the other side, the Panthers find themselves in an unfamiliar position, having started the season with two consecutive losses for the first time since 2018. Their road trip has been tough, with a shutout loss to the Wild and a high-scoring game against the Jets.

With the Panthers seeking their first victory and the Devils aiming to extend their early success, this matchup promises to deliver an exciting showdown. Hockey fans can expect an intense battle on the ice as both teams strive to make a statement.