Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 26, 2024

The Florida Panthers go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at the PPG Paints Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Florida Panthers vs Pittsburgh Penguins preview

The Florida Panthers are 29-14-4 on a two-game win streak and coming off a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Before that, Florida beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Monday. The back-to-back wins snapped Florida's four-game losing skid.

The Panthers have been led by Sam Reinhart, who has 60 points; Carter Verhaege, who has 49 points; Matthew Tkachuk has 48 points; and Aleksandar Barkov, who has 47 points.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, meanwhile, are 21-17-6 and on a two-game losing skid. Pittsburgh is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday and before that, it suffered a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, with both games coming on the road.

The Penguins are led by Sidney Crosby who has 48 points; Jake Guentzel, who has 47 points; Evgeni Malkin, who has 38 points; and Erik Karlsson, who has 33 points.

Panthers vs Penguins: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida is 44-42-4-14 all-time against Pittsburgh.

The Penguins allow 2.73 goals per game which ranks seventh.

The Panthers are 15-7-2 on the road with a +22 goal differential.

Pittsburgh is averaging 2.98 goals per game which ranks 21st.

Florida is averaging 3.23 goals per game which ranks 12th.

The Penguins are 11-8-2 on the road with a +8 goal differential.

The Panthers allow 2.60 goals per game which is fourth in the NHL.

Panthers vs Penguins: Odds & Prediction

The Florida Panthers are -130 favorites, while the Pittsburgh Penguins are +110 underdogs, with the over/under set at six goals.

Florida has been playing great as Sergei Bobrovsky has found his form again. Pittsburgh's offense has struggled this season, and the Penguins will have trouble scoring here against the Panthers.

Florida has been solid on the road here and will continue their success with a low-scoring win.

Prediction: Florida 3, Pittsburgh 1

Panthers vs Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida to win -130.

Tip 2: Under 6 goals -105.

Tip 3: Under 1.5 goals first period +100.

Tip 4: Evan Rodrigues over 1.5 shots on goal -150.

