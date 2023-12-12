Florida Panthers vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 12th 2023

The Florida Panthers are set to clash against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington, with the puck dropping at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, such as BSFL, ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.

The contest can be listened to via radio on WQAM 560 AM and KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM.

Florida Panthers game preview

The Panthers have a record of 17-8-2 this season after winning their last game 5-2 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They are scoring 3.15 goals and conceding 2.52 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 18.8%, while their penalty kill rate is 81.3%.

Sam Reinhart has been quite productive for Florida this season, scoring seventeen goals and providing 20 assists, resulting in 37 points. Aleksander Barkov has also impacted the Panthers' offense, accumulating 28 points with 10 goals and 18 assists.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky has a record of 13-6-1 with a goals-against average of 2.42 and a save percentage standing at .913.

No reported injury.

Seattle Kraken game preview

The Seattle Kraken stand at 8-14-7 this season after losing to the Minnesota Wild 3-0 in their last game. On average, they score 2.52 goals per game and allow 3.38. Their power play success rate is 20.4%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 76.8%.

Vince Dunn has been a key player for the Kraken this season, contributing 22 with four goals and 18 assists points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has also played a role in the team’s offensive endeavors by accumulating 21 points through eight goals and 13 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has a record of 5-9-1 this season, with goals against an average of 3.25 and a .884 save percentage.

Justin Schultz (upper body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Jaden Schwartz (lower body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Florida Panthers lines

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe

Aleksander Barkov

Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling

Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Seattle Kraken lines

Forwards

Tye Kartye

Matthew Beniers

Jordan Eberle

Jared Mccann

Defensemen

Vince Dunn

Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak

Goalies

Chris Driedger

Joey Daccord

Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken: Odds & Prediction

Florida has won three straight games, whereas Seattle is coming off eight consecutive losses. The Kraken have a record of 4-8-2 in the 14 games played at home and managed to win only one in the last six. Meanwhile, Florida has a strong defense, allowing only 2.1 goals per game.

The Panthers are the favorites with odds of -167, while the Kraken are the underdogs with odds set at +140.

Based on the moneyline odds, Florida has a 62.5% chance of winning this game.

Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Panthers to win -167

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart to score - Yes