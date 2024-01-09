Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 9th 2024

In the upcoming clash at the Enterprise Center on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. ET, the Florida Panthers face the St. Louis Blues in a matchup broadcasted on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSMW.

Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Panthers, currently the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL, have tallied 115 goals, averaging 3.0 per game. Impressively, their defense ranks third in the league, allowing only 95 goals at a rate of 2.5 per game.

Sam Reinhart stands out as a key contributor with 28 goals and 22 assists, totaling 50 points, while Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists), and Carter Verhaeghe contributed 39 points with 17 assists.

Anthony Stolarz, the goaltender for the Panthers, boasts a record of 5-3-1 across 10 games, allowing 19 goals and making 212 saves.

On the other side, the Blues hold the 26th-ranked offense with 107 goals (2.8 per game) and concede 3.1 goals per game (119 in total), placing them 14th in the league defensively. Robert Thomas leads St. Louis with 16 goals and 25 assists, accumulating 41 points. Pavel Buchnevich has posted 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists), while Jordan Kyrou has nine goals and 18 assists.

Goaltender Joel Hofer boasts a 7-6-0 record, allowing 32 goals with a 2.8 goals-against average, and a .911 save percentage, ranking 21st in the league.

Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues: Head to Head

Throughout 20 games played to date, the St. Louis Blues have won 14 matches, while the Florida Panthers have secured victories in 6 games. Both teams have not registered any draws in the 20 games played. In terms of overtime (OT) results, both teams have secured 1 win and 1 loss. The average number of goals per match for the St. Louis Blues is 3.6, while the Florida Panthers maintain an average of 2.5 goals per match over the 20-game period. Their cumulative average stands at 6.1 goals.

Panthers vs Blues: Predictions

The Florida Panthers are the favored team with odds of -177, while the St. Louis Blues are the underdogs with odds of +147. The over/under for the game is set at 6.

In their previous outing, the Panthers secured an impressive 8-4 victory on the road against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 6. Meanwhile, the Blues claimed a 2-1 road win over the Carolina Hurricanes on the same day, triumphing in a shootout.

Panthers vs Blues: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Panthers to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart to score: Yes.