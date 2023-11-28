Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 28th 2023

The Florida Panthers go on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in a back-to-back on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and on TSN4 in Canada.

Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs preview

The Florida Panthers are coming off a 5-0 shutout win on the road on Monday night against the Ottawa Senators. With the win, Florida is now 13-7-1, and the win on Monday snapped their two-game losing streak.

Sam Reinhart has 27 points, Aleksandar Barkov has 20 points, Matthew Tkachuk has 18 points, and Carter Verhaeghe has 16 points for the Panthers.

Toronto, meanwhile, returned from Sweden last week and lost back-to-back games to the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday and Saturday. The Maple Leafs are now 10-6-3 and led by William Nylander, who has 27 points; Auston Matthews has 21, while Mitch Marner and John Tavares both have 20 points.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and key numbers

Florida is 44-40-7-8 all-time against Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are allowing 3.42 goals per game, which ranks 22nd.

Florida allows just 2.62 goals per game, which ranks sixth.

Toronto is 5-4 at home this season.

The Panthers are 6-4-1 on the road this year.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs: Odds and Prediction

The Florida Panthers are +120 underdogs, while the Toronto Maple Leafs are -142 favorites. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals, with the over juiced to -120.

Florida is playing two games in a row and will start backup goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Meanwhile, Toronto will be well-rested, but for whatever reason, the Maple Leafs have struggled in net at home, giving up too many opportunities.

However, this is still a good spot to back the Maple Leafs as slight home favorites here. Toronto should be able to score plenty against Stolarz and take advantage of a tired Panthers team that played last night.

Prediction: Toronto 5, Florida 3

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto to win: 142

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals: 120

Tip 3: Sam Bennett over 2.5 shots: 110

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score anytime: 105

