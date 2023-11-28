Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 28th 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-3) will welcome the Florida Panthers (13-7-1) to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov 28, at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+ and BSFL will broadcast this exciting matchup that showcases two of the NHL's top offensive talents, William Nylander (12 goals, 15 assists) and Sam Reinhart (15 goals, 12 assists).

Toronto is coming off a 3-2 road loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 25, while Florida enters the game off a 5-0 road victory against the Ottawa Senators on November 27.

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time : Tuesday, November 28th, at 7 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, November 28th, at 7 p.m. ET Venue : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Broadcast : ESPN+, and BSFL

: ESPN+, and BSFL Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: TSN1050, Sportsnet 590 The FAN, and WQAM 560 AM

Panthers' leadership in defense a key factor in their performance

The Panthers' season has been marked by success but they aim for offensive improvement as they are averaging only 2.90 goals per game. Despite Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov's impressive 19 goals and 23 assists, the remaining offense grapples with inconsistency.

Limited to just three skaters with six or more goals, the team faces challenges in diversifying its scoring options. On the flip side, the defense has stepped up, conceding a mere 2.75 goals per game.

Gustav Forsling and Niko Mikkola have contributed significantly with 3.2 defensive point shares and 70 blocked shots. Oliver Ekman Larsson, Dmitry Kulikov, and Uvis Balinskis have provided depth with 2.5 defensive point shares.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz has shone with a .917 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA, making 1.7 goals saved above average on 109 shots.

The Florida Panthers are without Josh Mahura, who is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs are shining under guidance of strong offensive leadership

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the middle of an impressive season, marked by an offense averaging 3.42 goals per game. This includes a recent surge of 22 goals in the last six games.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander headline the top line and have combined for 26 goals and 22 assists, driving the team's scoring prowess. Further contributions from John Tavares, Mitch Marner, and Calle Jarnkrok have resulted in a collective 17 goals and 34 assists.

Noteworthy offensive support has come from defensemen Morgan Rielly and Mark Giordano, tallying four goals and 17 assists. Despite offensive brilliance, the defensive side has conceded an equal 3.42 goals per game. While Reilly and T. J Brodie have contributed 2.6 defensive point shares, the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, allowing opponents unhindered access to the net.

Goaltender Joseph Woll has emerged as a positive highlight, boasting a .910 save percentage and a 2.92 GAA, with 2.96 goals saved above average on 343 shots.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs face significant setbacks in the injury department. Jake Muzzin is out for the season due to a back injury, John Klingberg is sidelined with an undisclosed issue, Matt Murray is out with a hip ailment and Timothy Liljegren is nursing a lower-body injury.