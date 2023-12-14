Florida Panthers vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 14th 2023

The Florida Panthers (17-9-2) will face off against the Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1 with a three-game winning streak) at Roger Arena in Vancouver on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 10 p.m. ET.

In its last matchup on Tuesday, Florida suffered a 4-0 defeat on the road against the Seattle Kraken, while Vancouver secured a 4-1 victory at home over the Tampa Bay Lightning on the same day.

The game will be broadcast on BSFL and ESPN+.

Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

The Florida Panthers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end against the Kraken, prompting them to seek a comeback in the upcoming match against the Canucks. A win would secure their fourth victory in the last five games.

Despite firing 24 shots in the last game, they could not find the back of the net. Sam Reinhart leads the team with 37 points from 17 goals and 20 assists, followed by Aleksander Barkov (28 points from 10 goals and 18 assists) and Carter Verhaeghe (23 points from 13 goals and 10 assists).

With an average of 3.04 goals per game, Florida faces the challenges of improving its offensive output.

Defensively sound, allowing 2.57 goals per game, the Panthers yielded four goals in the last match and must shore up their defense for the upcoming game.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky boasts a 13-7-1 record in 21 games, with a 2.45 GAA and a .911 save percentage, having saved 19 of the 22 shots he faced.

Conversely, riding the wave of a three-game winning streak, the Vancouver Canucks are in excellent form as they head into this matchup. Eager to maintain their momentum, they aim for a fourth consecutive victory against the Panthers.

Vancouver, averaging 3.83 goals per game, showcased its offensive prowess by netting four goals on 22 shots in the previous game. Brock Boeser's hat trick was a highlight, supported by Quinn Hughes with three assists and J.T. Miller with two assists.

Defensively solid, allowing 2.55 goals per game, Vancouver only conceded one goal in its last outing and aims to replicate that performance for another victory.

Thatcher Demko, with a 14-17-0 record in 21 games, boasts a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage, saving 28 of the 29 shots faced.

Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Canucks and Panthers have faced each other in a total of 42 games, with the Canucks holding an overall record of 19-13-6-4 (52.4%) against the Panthers. The Vancouver Canucks' most extended winning streak against the Panthers is three games, happening twice in their all-time matchups. This season, the Panthers have achieved two shutouts against their opponents. Additionally, they maintain an average of 17.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game. On the other side, the Canucks have secured shutouts in three games this season. Both teams share a 50.5% faceoff win rate, ranking 14th in the NHL in the league.

Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Odds and Prediction

Florida Panthers, playing as the favorite in 19 games this season, has emerged victorious in 14 of those matchups. In games where the odds were shorter than -114, the Panthers boast a 14-5 record.

The odds suggest a 53.3% chance of Florida winning the upcoming contest.

In the current season, the Canucks have been labeled as the underdog in 13 matchups, yet they've emerged triumphant in eight of these games.

Notably, when oddsmakers have designated them underdogs with odds of -107 or greater, Vancouver boasts a commendable 7-5 record, equating to a win probability of 51.7%.

Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Vancouver Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Sam Reinhart to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Panthers to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will be the winner? Vancouver Canucks Florida Panthers 0 votes