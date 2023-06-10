Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 4: Preview, lines, predictions, where and how to watch - 2023 Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at home for Game 4 of 2023 Stanley Cup Finals tonight.

After winning Game 3 in OT, the Florida Panthers will be looking to maintain the momentum before heading back to Vegas for Game 5.

How to watch Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights Game 4

The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on various channels including truTV, CBC, SN (Sportsnet), and TVAS (TVA Sports).

Popular streaming services such as DTV STREAM, Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube will provide live streaming of the game.

The Vegas Golden Knights are not shaking in their boots just yet. Captain Mark Stone said,

"We feel pretty comfortable. Every ice sheet is the same. Obviously, there's a few different bounces on different sheets, but we feel pretty comfortable. We liked a lot of what we did."

He gave the Cats credit for the game they played but liked the way his team played,

"We were playing a pretty great game. ... Give them credit, they found a way to get a goal and win in overtime, but there's a lot of things we liked, we just have to stick to it and capitalize."

The Cats took advantage of the home crowd in Game 3 after playing the first Stanley Cup Finals game in Florida since 1996.

Carter Verhaeghe loved the atmosphere at the FLA Live Arena and said,

"It's so loud in the building and we love playing at home. To get the win at home was really nice to hear the building explode, which was awesome."

Florida Panthers projected lines

Verhaeghe-Barkov-Duclair

Cousins-Bennett-Tkachuk

Luostarinen-Lundell-Reinhart

Lomberg-E. Staal-White

Forsling-Ekblad

M. Staal-Montour

Mahura-Gudas

Bobrovsky

Lyon

Vegas Golden Knights projected lines

Barbashev-Eichel-Marchessault

Howden-Stephenson-Stone

Smith-Karlsson-Roy

Carrier-Blueger-Kolesar

Matinez-Pietrangelo

McNabb-Theodore

Hauge-Whitecloud

Hill

Quick

Panthers vs Knights Game 4 prediction

The Florida Panthers will look formidable in Game 4. They are riding a high after winning Game 3 thanks to Carter Verhaeghe's OT goal. Captain Sasha Barkov will open his scoring sheet tonight after being shut down for three straight games by the Vegas defense.

Matthew Tkachuk will step up again for the Cats and will score two goals.

Adin Hill will win the goalie battle against Sergei Bobrovksy which will the be the deciding factor for tonight's game. Vegas showed gaps in their defense in Game 3 which they will lock up in Game 4.

Golden Knights will return to Vegas with a 3-1 series lead.

Florida Panthers 2: Vegas Golden Knights 3

