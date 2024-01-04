Florida Panthers vs Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 4th 2024

The Florida Panthers (23-12-2) will look to continue their five-game winning streak as they face the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The NHL showdown will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSFL and SCRIPPS.

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Game preview

The Florida Panthers triumphed in their recent clash with the Arizona Coyotes, securing a 4-1 victory on the road. Across the season, the team has maintained an average of 3.0 goals per game, and their defense holds an impressive third place.

Center Sam Reinhart has been a key contributor, leading the team with 45 points, which include 24 goals and 21 assists. He has tallied five points in the last four games.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky holds an 18-9-1 record this season, along with a 2.44 GAA and a .912 SV%

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights recently faced the Seattle Kraken and lost 3-0. The team has maintained an average of 3.24 goals throughout the season, while its defense has conceded an average of 2.76 goals per game.

Jack Eichel has been a standout performer with 16 goals and 24 assists, averaging 4.2 shots per game and boasting a 10.1% shooting accuracy.

Despite facing challenges, Logan Thompson is expected to be the goaltender for this game, currently holding an 11-7-3 record with a .902 SV% and allowing 2.81 GAA.

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Golden Knights and Panthers have faced each other in 16 games, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Golden Knights hold an overall record of 10-6 (62.5%) against the Panthers.

In the regular season alone, the Golden Knights have a 6-5 (54.5%) record against the Florida Panthers.

The Golden Knights' longest winning streak over the Panthers spans three games, beginning on Feb. 28, 2019, with a 6-5 victory and lasting until Feb. 22, 2020.

The Golden Knights boast the 11th-ranked penalty kill percentage in the league at 81.82%, while the Panthers have the 7th-best penalty kill percentage at 83.33%.

In faceoff, the Panthers win 50.7%, 12th in the NHL, while the Golden Knights ranks 17th with a faceoff win rate of 49.8%.

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Odds and prediction

Florida has excelled as the favorite this season, winning 19 out of 27 games with a record of 19-8 when playing with odds shorter than -115. The Panthers are favored with a 53.5% chance of winning this game.

On the contrary, the Golden Knights have managed to pull off upset victories in six out of their 10 games as underdogs this season. With a 4-4 record when listed as underdogs of -105 or longer, Vegas has a 51.2% chance of winning.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4 - 3 Panthers

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Panthers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 7: Yes.

Tip 3: Carter Verhaeghe to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Golden Knights to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will be the winner? Florida Panthers Vegas Golden Knights 0 votes