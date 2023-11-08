Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 8th 2023

The Florida Panthers are on the road to play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TNT from Capital One Arena.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Game Preview

The Florida Panthers are 6-4-1 and are 2-2 in their past four games. Florida is coming off a 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. The Panthers are averaging just 2.82 goals per game, which ranks 22nd, while allowing 2.91, which ranks 11th.

Florida is led by Sam Reinhart who has 13 points. Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have 10 points each, while Evan Rodrigues has eight points.

Washington, meanwhile, is 5-4-1 and has been led by Alex Ovechkin, who has eight points. John Carlson has seven points, Dylan Strome and Tom Wilson have six points each and Evgeny Kuznetsov has five points.

The Capitals are currently 31st in the NHL in goals scored per game, averaging just 1.9 goals. They allow 3.0 goals per game, which ranks 14th. Washington is 3-1 in their past four games and is coming off a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Panthers vs. Capitals: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida and Washington have played 140 times, with the Panthers being 62-65-9-4 in the series.

The Panthers ranks 26th in the NHL in power play at 13.5%.

Washington ranks 29th in the NHL in power play at 9.7%.

The Capitals are 4-3 at home this season.

Florida is 2-3-1 on the road this season.

Panthers vs. Capitals: Prediction

The Florida Panthers are -142 favorites, while the Washington Capitals are +120 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Capitals struggle to score goals and will now go up against Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been solid this season. Bobrovsky is 5-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and a .904 SV% and should be able to limit Washington's offense.

Prediction: Florida 3, Washington 1

Panthers vs. Capitals: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida Panthers to win -142

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115

Tip 3: Matthew Tkachuk over 3.5 shots on goal -125

Tip 4: Panthers over one goal in 1st period -180

