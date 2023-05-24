Florida Panthers are winning mental battles on the ice in playoffs - "Found a way to frustrate all their opponents"

The Florida Panthers have been a very frustrating team to play against. They are mentally strong. Matthew Tkachuk gets into the faces of opposing players. He creates mental battles that are disadvantageous to his opponents.

He takes advantage of every opportunity to weaken the opposition. When he is not scoring, he is forechecking relentlessly and throwing his weight around. He blocks shots and sacrifices his body to prevent the opposing team from scoring.

The little things Tkachuk does irritates opponents, especially during a grueling seven-game playoff series. He does what he can to knock opponents off their game.

The Panthers star has scored two overtime goals in the Western Conference Final. He is a major reason why the Panthers are up 3-0 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

A Youtube channel called Hockey Psychology explained how the Panthers have been dominant in the playoffs.

"This is what the Florida Panthers have done to their opposition all throughout these playoffs, and that is create frustration. ...It seems like the Florida Panthers are a team of destiny. Eighth seed underdogs, making it into the playoffs by the seat of their pants, waiting to find themselves up to games to nothing in the conference final."

The Hurricanes have fought hard all series, but they have little to show for their efforts. They enter Game 4 on the brink of elimination. One more loss and they are eliminated from the playoffs. They will need to win four straight games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Florida Panthers have found a way to annoy every one of their opponents, whether it's the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, or Hurricanes.

Sergei Bobrovsky has been a wall for the Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers have the recipe for success in the Stanley Cup playoffs: World-class goaltending.

What Sergei Bobrovsky has accomplished is amaziing. He has allowed just 13 goals in his last seven games. Bobrovsky has been a brick-wall during the playoffs, posting a 2.15 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

In Game 1 of the series , he drove the Hurricanes to the verge of insanity, Bobrovsky made multiple big-time saves to propel the Panthers to victory

When Carolina is unable to take advantage of the Panthers' errors, dissatisfaction grows among the team. Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is under pressure to match the play of Bobrovsky. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to deliver in the clutch. That is why the Panthers are up 3-0 in the series.

