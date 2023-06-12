In 2015, former boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather and UFC president Dana White pledged their commitment to purchase season tickets for a potential NHL team in Las Vegas.

Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reported that Mayweather and White, both Vegas residents, have expressed their willingness to support the venture.

The initiative to bring an NHL team to Nevada was spearheaded by prospective owner Bill Foley and his company, Hockey Vision Las Vegas LLC. On a notable occasion, Foley launched the "Vegas Wants Hockey" season-ticket drive, aiming to show the significant fan interest in establishing a professional hockey team in Las Vegas.

The event gained popularity with the presence of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who attended the press conference and expressed his support for the endeavor.

The collective enthusiasm generated by influential figures like Mayweather, White, and Commissioner Bettman lent credence to the growing prospect of an NHL franchise finding a home in Nevada.

Joining Mayweather and White in their pledge to support the potential NHL team was Canadian poker star Daniel Negreanu. Negreanu's presence further emphasizes the growing interest and excitement surrounding the potential addition of an NHL franchise to Las Vegas.

Notably, this announcement came during the groundbreaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art 20,000-seat sports and entertainment venue in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather: From turbulent childhood to Boxing superstar

Born on February 24, 1977, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Floyd Joy Sinclair later changed his last name to Mayweather. He came into the world as part of a family deeply rooted in the sport of boxing.

His father, Floyd Mayweather Sr. was a former welterweight contender who faced off against legendary fighter Sugar Ray Leonard,. His uncles Jeff and Roger Mayweather, both professional boxers, played significant roles in shaping Floyd Mayweather's boxing journey.

Mayweather's boxing journey began early in his life, influenced by his family's boxing background. His grandmother was the first to recognize his potential, and from a young age, Mayweather never seriously considered pursuing any other profession. Despite facing numerous challenges, such as dropping out of Ottawa Hills High School, he remained dedicated to the sport.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Floyd Mayweather recalls the tough circumstances he endured. These included living in New Jersey with his mother and facing poverty, overcrowded living conditions, and even finding used heroin needles in his front yard.

His mother's addiction to drugs and the tragic death of an aunt due to AIDS further contributed to the difficult environment in which he grew up.

Despite the turbulent childhood and the hurdles he faced, Floyd Mayweather's dedication to boxing paid off. He became a superstar in the sport, achieving remarkable success and establishing an unbeaten professional record.

