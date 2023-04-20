WATCH: Carolina Hurricanes players left stunned after they score flukey bounce goal

The Carolina Hurricanes took a commanding 2-0 lead over the New York Islanders in Game two of the first round with an impressive second goal that left Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin stunned.

With 12:41 left in the second period, Carolina Hurricanes forward Stefan Nosen tried to dump the puck into the offensive zone off the high glass. However, New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho waved at the puck with his stick. He accidentally redirected it behind him, sending it towards Sorokin.

Ilya Sorokin was caught off guard as the puck bounced towards him. Before he could react, it went straight through his five-hole and into the back of the net. The Islanders' goaltender was left with no chance of stopping the puck, as he never saw it coming.

The Carolina Hurricanes were quick to celebrate the goal, with Nosen and linemate Martin Necas both visibly relieved that their mishap turned into a goal for their team. The Hurricanes' bench erupted with excitement, sensing the momentum shifting even further in their favor.

The goal was a testament to the Carolina Hurricanes' persistence and opportunism in the game. Despite a strong start from the Islanders, the Hurricanes were able to weather the storm and capitalize on their chances. It was the second goal of the game that came in strange circumstances, with Paul Stastny scoring the first in the first period.

This particular goal was also a reminder of the unpredictable nature of hockey. Sometimes, a simple dump-in can turn into a goal if the opposing team is caught off guard. Aho's unintentional deflection turned into a crucial goal for the Hurricanes.

As the game continued, the Hurricanes couldn't hold onto their lead. In the dying minutes of the second period, the Islanders would tie up the game to head into the final frame. The first goal came from Kyle Palmieri with a spin-o-rama backhander past the Hurricanes goaltender. The second came from Mathew Barzal, with a shot through traffic that beat the Hurricanes goalie on the rush.

The Hurricanes' second goal in Game two was a perfect example of how the team's hard work and opportunistic play can pay off in the playoffs. With the game tied and headed into the third period, the Hurricanes will look to continue their strong play and build on their early success in the postseason.

