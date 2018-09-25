Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Flyers introduce odd-looking mascot, soak in the comments

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    25 Sep 2018, 09:42 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have introduced an odd-looking new team mascot — a 7-foot fuzzy creature named Gritty with a wild, orange beard.

The character's debut triggered an outpouring of comments online, including "Good luck sleeping tonight, Flyers fans" and comparisons to ZZ Top and the Muppets. Twitter users created memes with Gritty taking the place of horror-movie villains and splicing his head onto other disturbing images.

The cross-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins tweeted, "lol ok" — to which Gritty responded, "Sleep with one eye open tonight, bird."

The reaction seemed to be exactly what the Flyers were going for. Gritty's final tweet of the day included the message, "Goodnight, internet," and a photo of the crazed-looking mascot squeezing what looked to be Champagne out of a squirt bottle.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Islanders beat Flyers 3-0 at Nassau Coliseum
RELATED STORY
Flyers support Humboldt player paralyzed in bus crash
RELATED STORY
Flyers top Islanders behind Stolarz's 31 saves
RELATED STORY
Flyers' Couturier out 4 weeks with another knee injury
RELATED STORY
Flyers make splash, sign van Riemsdyk to $35M, 5-year deal
RELATED STORY
Rangers win in David Quinn's preseason debut as coach
RELATED STORY
Vinni Lettieri's OT goal sends Rangers past Devils
RELATED STORY
Max Domi sucker punches Aaron Ekblad in NHL preseason game
RELATED STORY
Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Hamilton, Ontario
RELATED STORY
Playoff disappointments make Cup parade sweeter for Capitals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us