Flyers top Kings 5-2 for first winning streak of season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    02 Nov 2018, 10:55 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oskar Lindblom had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Thursday night.

Ivan Provorov scored for the second straight game and the Flyers won consecutive games for the first time this season. Brian Elliott made 25 saves, and Claude Giroux and Wayne Simmonds each had a goal.

Ilya Kovalchuk had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal for the Kings, who have lost seven of eight.

Jack Campbell, who will be the starting goalie for three to six weeks as Jonathan Quick recovers from knee surgery, made 26 saves.

Lindblom made it 3-1 at 14:05 of the second period when a video review determined he kicked the puck in off Kings defenseman Sean Walker's stick.

Kovalchuk cut the deficit to 3-2 at 18:49, his fifth point in two games. Kovalchuk has two goals and three assists in that span.

Giroux put the Flyers back up by two at 14:27 of the third, and Robert Hagg added an empty-net goal at 16:49.

The Flyers went in front 2-1 on Simmonds' goal at 10:53 of the second, 49 seconds after Carter scored on a backhand following up his own rebound.

Provorov put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 17:35 of the first period, scoring in the slot on a one-timer from Dale Weise.

NOTES: Flyers G Michal Neuvirth did not dress for what the team described as precautionary reasons. Calvin Pickard served as Elliott's backup. . Kings D Paul LaDue is day to day after sustaining an upper-body injury in practice Wednesday. . Flyers forward Corban Knight will be out four months after undergoing surgery on his collarbone.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Kings: Continue their seven-game homestand Saturday against Columbus.

