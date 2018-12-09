×
Forbert, Quick help Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    09 Dec 2018, 05:40 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Derek Forbort had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Quick made 29 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday.

Nikita Scherbak, Matt Luff, Jeff Carter and Nate Thompson also scored to help the Kings tie their season high from a 5-2 victory over Edmonton on Nov. 25. They have two wins in their last five games, and have a league-low 23 points and 65 goals.

Oscar Lindberg scored for Vegas. The Golden Knights had won seven of eight.

FLYERS 6, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Claude Giroux had a goal and three assists to lead Philadelphia past Buffalo.

James van Riemsdyk added a goal and an assist to help the Flyers open a five-game trip with their third win in 10 games. Ivan Provorov, Wayne Simmonds, Dale Weise and Travis Konecny also scored, Michael Raffl had two assists, and Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves.

Jack Eichel scored twice for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost five in a row after winning 10 straight.

