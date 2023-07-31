Former NHL center in $9,500,000 debt once considered suicide to end financial troubles

Bryan Trottier, a former NHL center and president of the NHL Players' Association, opened up about the darkest chapter in his life in an interview in 1994.

He revealed that he once considered suicide as a way to escape the crippling financial troubles that plagued him for four long years.

The hockey star, known for his illustrious career and contributions to six Stanley Cup-winning teams with the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins, found himself trapped in a staggering $9.5 million debt that seemed insurmountable.

In a candid interview with the New York Daily News, Trottier shared the overwhelming emotional toll the financial mess had taken on him.

"I never thought I was suicidal, but apparently I was. There were days where I thought, 'If I could just run (my car) into a brick wall. "

The weight of his debts led Trottier and his wife Nickie to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection under the U.S. bankruptcy code on October 11 of that year. The couple listed assets of $141,629, a stark contrast to the mountain of debt that loomed over them.

Despite the depths of his despair, Trottier managed to find a glimmer of hope and courage to confront his darkest thoughts.

"There was no way I was ever going to do anything. I knew my insurance policy. In there is something that says if you commit suicide, you don't get your death benefit.

"But I was trying to think of ways I wouldn't screw up the life insurance. I couldn't think of the way, so it was completely out of the picture. Plus, I didn't want to hurt anybody."

Although his financial struggles left scars, he showed strength in facing his demons head-on and rebuilding his life.

"But I did think about it. I felt everything I was doing was affecting my family -- either financially or emotionally. I said to myself, 'One big hit. One last tragedy. I thought if it was a tragedy."

The former NHL star managed to embark on a path of recovery, working as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was a part of the franchise till 1997. He then joined the Colorado Avalanche in the same role, winning the Stanley Trophy four years later.

