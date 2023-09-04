"Free Michkov": Matvei Michkov missing second KHL game has fans rallying Flyers pick to join NHL 

In a surprising turn of events, highly-touted Russian prospect Matvei Michkov has found himself on the sidelines for the second consecutive game at the start of the season with SKA.

This decision by head coach Roman Rotenberg has sparked a wave of reactions among NHL fans on Twitter, with many expressing their desire to see Michkov on the ice and questioning the rationale behind his absence.

Bill Meltzer tweeted:

"Matvei Michkov is not SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg's lineup again today vs. Lada Togliotti. Remains a healthy scratch."

One fan's tweet succinctly captured the frustration, exclaiming:

"Free Michkov."

Another fan added a touch of humor to the conversation, tweeting:

"Just send Michkov to the NHL right now lol."

However, not all tweets were as lighthearted. Some fans expressed their disappointment in SKA's coaching decisions more bluntly. One tweet read:

"Dogshit ice hockey club, free Michkov."

The situation surrounding Michkov's absence from the SKA lineup has ignited a passionate response from NHL fans, both in Russia and around the world. Many are eager to see this rising star take the ice and showcase his skills at the highest level of competition.

As the season unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Matvei Michkov will get his chance to shine in the SKA lineup. One thing is clear, his potential and the anticipation surrounding his future will continue to generate discussion.

Matvei Michkov was missing from the opener against HC Dynamo Moscow

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov will need to remain patient before making his debut in the KHL season. His absence was evident during SKA St. Petersburg's regular-season opener against HC Dynamo Moscow, where SKA secured a 2-1 victory.

Despite Michkov's impressive performances in the preseason, there were signs of a decline in his ice time, raising concerns. His omission from the lineup was confirmed on August 25th when he was scratched from a game against HC Sibir Novosibirsk.

During the previous season, Michkov's time with SKA was limited to just three games before he was loaned to HC Sochi in December. The change of environment proved to be highly beneficial for the young forward as he excelled with Sochi, amassing an impressive nine goals and 20 points across 27 games.

Michkov was a highly touted prospect selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft. In different circumstances, he might have been a strong contender for the top overall pick. However, owing to his binding contract with SKA, which extends until the 2025-26 season, the KHL retains significant control over his developmental path.