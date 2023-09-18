Future faces of the league? Top 5 prospects in the NHL right now ft. Connor Bedard

The NHL is blessed with a wealth of young talent, and heading into the 2023-24 season, several prospects are poised to make a significant impact. Here are the top five prospects to keep an eye on:

Top 5 NHL Prospects to Watch in the 2023-24 Season

Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks)

Drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard is the most highly anticipated prospect in recent memory. Known for his incredible scoring ability and hockey IQ, Bedard has been drawing comparisons to some of the greatest players in the game.

Last year, he lit up the CHL with a staggering 54 goals and 140 points in just 64 games. Bedard's arrival in Chicago has the hockey world buzzing, and he has the potential to become a franchise player for the Blackhawks.

Logan Cooley (Arizona Coyotes)

Logan Cooley, who dons the Arizona Coyotes' jersey, is another exciting prospect to watch. As a dynamic center with impressive speed and playmaking skills, Cooley is a well-rounded player who can make an impact in all areas of the game. He has the potential to be a future leader for the Coyotes and a cornerstone of their rebuild.

Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils)

Luke Hughes, the youngest of the Hughes brothers, is set to make his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils. As a talented defenseman, Hughes possesses a unique combination of size, skill, and hockey sense.

He has the ability to contribute both offensively and defensively, making him a valuable asset on the blue line. Hughes' arrival in New Jersey adds even more excitement to the Devils' young core.

Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Adam Fantilli, who found his home with the Columbus Blue Jackets, is a highly touted prospect with an impressive track record. After dominating the NCAA with 30 goals and 65 points in just 36 games, Fantilli earned the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player.

His scoring ability, coupled with his success at the international level, makes him a player to watch. Fantilli has the potential to be a game-changer for the Blue Jackets.

Leo Carlsson (Anaheim Ducks)

Leo Carlsson, representing the Anaheim Ducks, rounds out our list of top prospects. Despite being selected after some of the other high-profile prospects, Carlsson has the potential to be a difference-maker.

His versatility and well-rounded game make him an intriguing player for the Ducks. Carlsson's ability to contribute in various situations could see him rise quickly through the ranks in Anaheim.

As the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds, these five prospects are sure to capture the attention of hockey fans worldwide. Whether it's Bedard's scoring prowess, Cooley's all-around game, Hughes' defensive acumen, Fantilli's offensive flair, or Carlsson's versatility, each prospect brings something unique to their respective teams. The future of the NHL looks incredibly bright with these talented young players leading the way.