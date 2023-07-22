Connor Bedard, the young talent chosen as the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, witnessed an electric atmosphere on the opening day of the 2023 NHL draft. Like other top prospects, he eagerly awaited his turn to take the stage, where dreams of becoming an NHL player were about to materialize.

As Bedard approached the stage to meet NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, a brief yet meaningful exchange took place between the two. As they shook hands, Bettman offered his heartfelt congratulations to the young star, saying:

"Take a look out, take in the moment. This is a really big deal, congratulations. And welcome to the NHL."

In response, the poised and grateful Bedard replied:

"Thank you so much."

It was indeed a significant moment in his hockey career.

Connor Bedard's road to the NHL had been nothing short of extraordinary. Before the draft, he had made a name for himself in the Western Hockey League (WHL), exhibiting remarkable skills and talent on the ice. Bedard played 134 games and amassed an incredible 134 goals and 137 assists for a total of 271 points. His dominance in the WHL was enough to catch the attention of NHL scouts, and his draft status as the top pick was well-deserved.

Furthermore, Bedard's accolades extended beyond his record-breaking performance in the WHL. The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) recognized his outstanding achievements by bestowing upon him the prestigious CHL Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect, and Top Scorer awards.

This made him a standout talent in junior hockey and a player destined for greatness in the NHL. Notably, Bedard's feat of claiming all three honors in a single season marked the first time in nearly three decades that such an accomplishment had been achieved.

As Connor Bedard stepped onto the NHL stage, he carried with him the weight of expectations and the hopes of fans who were waiting for his arrival in the league. However, the young star's composure was evident in his conversation with Gary Bettman, showing his maturity.

Chicago Blackhawks signs Connor Bedard for three years

The Chicago Blackhawks and top prospect Connor Bedard have agreed on a three-year entry-level contract. The team officially announced it on Twitter.

Entry-level contracts (ELCs) are mandatory for players under 25, and for rookies drafted in 2023, the maximum annual salary is $950,000.

ELCs also include signing and performance bonuses, with a limit of 10% for signing bonuses and $3.5 million for performance bonuses, which count against the salary cap. These two-way deals enable players to be assigned to the minors without waivers.

