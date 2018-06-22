Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Gaudreau buys stake in his former USHL team in Dubuque, Iowa

Gaudreau buys stake in his former USHL team in Dubuque, Iowa

Associated Press
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018
AP Image

"Johnny Hockey" is getting an additional title: part owner.

Calgary Flames star forward Johnny Gaudreau is a member of an NHL-laden ownership group that purchased an equity stake in the U.S. Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints on Thursday. The group includes Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons, former Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Bylsma, and Florida Panthers executive chairman Peter Luukko.

Gaudreau and Girgensons were teammates on the Dubuque team that won the USHL championship in 2011. Luukko's son Nick was also on the team. Their ownership group is titled Saints4Life Acquisitions.

"The first day I stepped into Dubuque, I knew it was a special place," Gaudreau said in a statement issued by the league. "I have a lot of special memories in Dubuque, including winning it all in 2011. It was an offer I couldn't refuse."

Gaudreau was the USHL's rookie of the year in 2011, when he was also drafted by Calgary. He eventually went on to win college hockey's Hobey Baker Award at Boston College.

Girgensons described being part of the ownership group as a way to pay back the team for playing a key role in his development. A year after moving to North America from his native Latvia, Girgensons spent two seasons with the Fighting Saints and was preparing to play college hockey at Vermont before being selected by Buffalo in the first round of the 2012 draft.

"It's a team that really got me to where I am today," Girgensons told The Associated Press by phone.

Never envisioning the opportunity to be an owner, Girgensons joked he might need to contact Sabres owner Terry Pegula for a few pointers.

Edmonton Oilers president and general manager Peter Chiarelli will remain a part owner of the team. Philip Falcone, who previously was a part owner of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, is departing as the Fighting Saints' principal owner.

The Fighting Saints have won two championships since returning to the USHL in 2010 following a nine-year absence.

Luukko immediately jumped aboard when he saw how his son's experience in Dubuque helped prepare him for college.

"I know from my son's perspective and others that I've talked to, they come in as pretty mature people heading into their university experience," he said.

"Being involved in the National Hockey League for over 25 years, this is a chance to be able to be part of the development of young players and what is actually a good business also," Luukko said. "Listen, I don't belong to a country club, so really this will be my fun."

