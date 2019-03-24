×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giordano leads Flames past Canucks 3-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    24 Mar 2019, 10:32 IST
AP Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists, leading the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Garnet Hathaway and Andrew Mangiapane also scored and Mike Smith made 27 saves for the Flames, who snapped the Canucks' three-game winning streak.

Brock Boeser had a power-play goal for the Canucks, who are six points behind Colorado for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves.

Calgary opened the scoring 9:44 into the first period after Derek Ryan sliced a pass to Giordano from down low. The defenseman collected the puck on his tape and fired a snap shot into the top-left corner of the net over a diving Markstrom.

The goal marked Giordano's 70th point of the season and extended his point streak to seven games. He has two goals and eight assists since March 10.

With less than three minutes to go in the second period, Giordano got the puck to Hathaway in the slot. The right wing got off a back-handed shot and the puck hit Markstrom's right pad before dribbling into the net.

Giordano helped out once again midway through the third, flipping a cross-ice pass to Mangiapane high in the slot. The left wing sent a slap shot flying past Markstrom into the Vancouver net.

The Canucks were able to get on the board early in the third period after Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau was called for tripping, giving Vancouver a 4-on-3 power play. Boeser capitalized on the advantage 38 seconds into the frame, firing a wrister under Smith's glove. Boeser has four goals and six assists in his last nine games.

NOTES: A small fracas broke out with less than two minutes to go after Canucks defenseman Alex Edler hit Smith along the end boards, sending the goalie — and his helmet — flying. Fists flew briefly before Edler was given a two-minute penalty for goaltender interference. ... Calgary was without C Sam Bennett, who's recovering from an upper-body injury. ... Vancouver's star rookie Elias Pettersson had an assist on Boeser's goal, extending his point streak to five games. ... Saturday's win marked the Flames' 1,700th franchise victory.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Flames: host Los Angeles on Monday night.

Canucks: host Columbus on Sunday night.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Edler scores in OT, Canucks defeat Flames 3-2
RELATED STORY
Giordano leads Flames to 5-2 win over Coyotes
RELATED STORY
Horvat leads Canucks to 7-4 win over Senators
RELATED STORY
Smith makes 18 saves as Flames top Senators 5-1
RELATED STORY
Giordano scores a pair, Flames rout Coyotes 7-1
RELATED STORY
Flames' Giordano, Ryan Lomberg suspended; Peters fined
RELATED STORY
Giordano has 3 assists, Flames down Avalanche 5-3
RELATED STORY
Tkachuk gets 1st goal in hometown, leads Flames over Blues
RELATED STORY
Smith has 31 saves, Lindholm scores 2 as Flames top Wild 2-0
RELATED STORY
Flames topple Blue Jackets 4-2
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us