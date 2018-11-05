×
Gourde lifts Lightning past Senators in OT

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    05 Nov 2018, 09:35 IST
AP Image

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored 14 seconds into overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Brayden Point tied the score with 27 seconds left in regulation on a two-man advantage off a pass from Tyler Johnson to send the game to the extra period. Point also had an assist on Gourde's winner.

Cedric Paquette and Mathieu Joseph also scored for the Lightning, and Louis Domingue stopped 22 shots. Ryan McDonagh had three assists.

Bobby Ryan, Maxime Lajoie and Cody Ceci had the goals for the Senators. Craig Anderson finished with 41 saves a day after giving up three goals on 10 shots before being pulled in a 9-2 loss to Buffalo.

RANGERS 3, SABRES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots and Jimmy Vesey scored twice to lead New York to its third straight win.

Neal Pionk also scored for the Rangers and rookie Brett Howden picked up his sixth assist of the season before leaving with an injury in the second period.

Lundqvist was stellar while picking up his fourth win of the season and 435th of his career, moving just two behind Jacaues Plante for seventh place on the NHL's all-time list.

Connor Sheary scored for Buffalo and Carter Hutton made 19 saves.

National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Gourde caps comeback in OT as Lightning beat Senators 4-3
Stamkos scores twice, leads Lightning past Canadiens 4-1
Granlund scores in OT, Wild beat Lightning 5-4
Marchessault's OT penalty shot lifts Vegas past Ottawa 4-3
Pominville tribute lifts Sabres to 9-2 win over Senators
Alexandar Georgiev makes 26 saves, Rangers beat Flyers 4-2
McDavid gets OT winner as Oilers beat Blackhawks 2-1
Lightning beat Blackhawks 6-3, take 33 shots in 2nd
Greiss stops 35 shots, Islanders blank Devils 3-0
Stone sends Senators past Canadiens 4-3 in overtime
