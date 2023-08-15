Grading the New York Islanders' mixed effort of offseason moves

Ice Hockey
By Nathan Grella
Modified Aug 15, 2023 03:51 GMT
2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Kyle Davidson of the Chicago Blackhawks chats with Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders at the 2023 NHL Draft at the Bridgestone Arena on June 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After a disappointing first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, the New York Islanders were tasked with making strategic moves to bolster their roster for the future.

Here's a look at the Islanders' offseason transactions and a grade for their efforts:

#1. Trading Josh Bailey and a second-rounder - Grade: C-

The Islanders' decision to trade Josh Bailey and a second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks as a cap dump for future considerations reflects the team's need to manage their cap space.

While this move might offer flexibility, losing Bailey, a seasoned player with a history of contribution, might have implications for the team's depth and experience. The grade is a C- as the potential future considerations will determine the value of this trade.

#2. Signing Pierre Engvall to extension - Grade: A

The New York Islanders' signing of Pierre Engvall to a seven-year extension worth $3 million AAV is a proactive move. Engvall's versatility and potential for growth make this signing a strong one.

By locking in a key player for the long term, the Islanders secure a valuable asset. The grade is an A, as the contract value aligns with Engvall's potential impact.

#3. Signing Scott Mayfield to extension - Grade: A

Scott Mayfield's seven-year extension worth $3.5 million AAV signifies the Islanders' commitment to defensive stability. Mayfield's physicality and defensive prowess make him a valuable part of the team's blue line.

The term and value of the contract are reasonable, earning this move an A grade for securing a reliable defenseman.

#4. Signing Semyon Varlamov to extension - Grade: C

The signing of Semyon Varlamov to a four-year extension worth $2.75 million AAV reflects the Islanders' dedication to their goaltending tandem. While Varlamov has been a solid performer, his age and the term of the contract might raise questions about his long-term consistency.

The grade is a C as the contract could become a potential concern as the years progress.

#5. Extending New York Islanders' RFAs Wahlstrom and Skarek - Grade: B-

The New York Islanders' extensions of RFAs Oliver Wahlstrom and Jakub Skarek to team-friendly deals are prudent moves to secure promising young talents. While these signings ensure roster stability and cost control, the contracts' short-term nature earns this move a B- grade, reflecting potential uncertainties about future contracts.

The New York Islanders' offseason moves exhibit a mix of approaches aimed at balancing cap management, long-term planning, and player development.

The signings of Engvall and Mayfield demonstrate the Islanders' focus on building a solid core, while the trade of Josh Bailey and the Varlamov extension pose potential risks.

Edited by Veer Badani
