Grading the New York Islanders' mixed effort of offseason moves

After a disappointing first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes, the New York Islanders were tasked with making strategic moves to bolster their roster for the future.

Here's a look at the Islanders' offseason transactions and a grade for their efforts:

#1. Trading Josh Bailey and a second-rounder - Grade: C-

The Islanders' decision to trade Josh Bailey and a second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks as a cap dump for future considerations reflects the team's need to manage their cap space.

While this move might offer flexibility, losing Bailey, a seasoned player with a history of contribution, might have implications for the team's depth and experience. The grade is a C- as the potential future considerations will determine the value of this trade.

#2. Signing Pierre Engvall to extension - Grade: A

The New York Islanders' signing of Pierre Engvall to a seven-year extension worth $3 million AAV is a proactive move. Engvall's versatility and potential for growth make this signing a strong one.

By locking in a key player for the long term, the Islanders secure a valuable asset. The grade is an A, as the contract value aligns with Engvall's potential impact.

#3. Signing Scott Mayfield to extension - Grade: A

Scott Mayfield's seven-year extension worth $3.5 million AAV signifies the Islanders' commitment to defensive stability. Mayfield's physicality and defensive prowess make him a valuable part of the team's blue line.

The term and value of the contract are reasonable, earning this move an A grade for securing a reliable defenseman.

#4. Signing Semyon Varlamov to extension - Grade: C

The signing of Semyon Varlamov to a four-year extension worth $2.75 million AAV reflects the Islanders' dedication to their goaltending tandem. While Varlamov has been a solid performer, his age and the term of the contract might raise questions about his long-term consistency.

The grade is a C as the contract could become a potential concern as the years progress.

#5. Extending New York Islanders' RFAs Wahlstrom and Skarek - Grade: B-

The New York Islanders' extensions of RFAs Oliver Wahlstrom and Jakub Skarek to team-friendly deals are prudent moves to secure promising young talents. While these signings ensure roster stability and cost control, the contracts' short-term nature earns this move a B- grade, reflecting potential uncertainties about future contracts.

The New York Islanders' offseason moves exhibit a mix of approaches aimed at balancing cap management, long-term planning, and player development.

The signings of Engvall and Mayfield demonstrate the Islanders' focus on building a solid core, while the trade of Josh Bailey and the Varlamov extension pose potential risks.