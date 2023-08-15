Grading the New York Rangers bargain-hunting offseason moves

After facing an early playoff exit despite aggressive moves at the trade deadline, the New York Rangers aimed to make calculated moves during the offseason to enhance their roster.

Here is a look at the Rangers' offseason transactions and a grade for their efforts:

#1. Signing Blake Wheeler - Grade: B+

The Rangers' signing of Blake Wheeler to a one-year deal worth $800K after his buyout by the Winnipeg Jets is a savvy move. Wheeler brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and offensive skill to the team.

While the contract's term is short, the low cap hit could offer a high reward if Wheeler can continue to contribute effectively. The grade is a B+ as the deal represents an opportunity to add a veteran presence without over-committing.

#2. Signing Jonathan Quick - Grade: A-

The addition of Jonathan Quick to a one-year deal worth $825K provides goaltending depth and playoff experience to the Rangers. Quick's pedigree as a former Stanley Cup-winning goaltender brings valuable intangibles to the team.

If he can provide reliable backup goaltending, this could be a shrewd move. The grade is an A- as the contract value is reasonable and Quick's presence could provide stability in the crease.

#3. Signing Erik Gustafsson - Grade: A+

The Rangers' signing of Erik Gustafsson to a one-year deal worth $825K is a significant addition to the blue line. Gustafsson's offensive prowess and power-play abilities add an extra dimension to the team's defensive corps.

The contract value is favorable for a player with Gustafsson's skill set, earning this move an A+ grade for addressing a specific need with a high potential return.

#4. Signing Tyler Pitlick - Grade: C+

The signing of Tyler Pitlick to a one-year deal worth $787.5K adds depth to the Rangers' forward group. While Pitlick's contributions might not be game-changing, his affordability and versatility make this move reasonable. The grade is a C+ as the signing fulfills a role without necessarily elevating the team's overall dynamics.

#5. Signing Nick Bonino - Grade: C+

The New York Rangers' signing of Nick Bonino to a one-year deal worth $800K brings additional depth to their lineup. Bonino's experience and defensive abilities could contribute positively to the team's composition. The grade is a C+ as this signing mirrors the role-filling strategy of the Pitlick acquisition.

The New York Rangers' offseason moves demonstrate a blend of calculated decisions aimed at bolstering the team's roster depth and addressing specific needs.

The signings of Blake Wheeler and Jonathan Quick bring leadership and experience, while the additions of Erik Gustafsson, Tyler Pitlick and Nick Bonino contribute to depth and versatility.