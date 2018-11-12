×
Granlund scores in third to lift Wild over Blues 3-2.

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    12 Nov 2018, 04:23 IST
AP Image

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored his 10th goal of the season in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild over the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday.

Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves, and the Wild got their fifth win in six games and 10th in their past 12. They completed a franchise-record seven-game road trip at 5-2.

Zach Parise and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota.

Oskar Sundqvist and Alex Pietrangelo scored for St. Louis, which also lost at home to Minnesota 5-1 on Nov. 3.

Granlund, who has four goals in his last three games, pounced on a loose puck in the slot and drilled it past Chad Johnson with 12:17 left. Through 17 games, he's already nearly halfway to his career high of 26 goals from 2016-17.

Minnesota scored twice in a 25-second span early in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Parise pounded home the rebound of a shot by Nino Niederreiter that hit the post. Eriksson Ek then converted off a shot by Jordan Greenway.

Pietrangelo tied it at 2 with a blast from the top of the faceoff circle midway through the second period.

Dubnyk, who has won three of his last four, improved to 8-3-2.

Johnson, who fell to 2-3, had a string of 66 successive saves halted by Parise's goal.

NOTES: St. Louis C Ryan O'Reilly extended his career-high point streak to 10 games with an assist in the second period. Alexander Steen was the last St. Louis player to reel off 10 in a row from Dec. 30, 2014 to Jan. 19, 2015. ... The Blues are 15-5-3 in their last 22 home games against the Wild dating back to 2008. ... Minnesota D Matt Dumba played in his 116th successive game, the longest current streak on the team.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Washington on Tuesday night.

St. Louis: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

