Granlund scores late to lift Wild over Oilers 4-3

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    31 Oct 2018, 09:34 IST
AP Image

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored with 5:48 left, Eric Staal had a goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Grandlund sneaked a power-play goal past netminder Cam Talbot for his sixth of the season. The game had been tied at 3 since Staal scored on a power play late in the second period.

Zach Parise and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild (7-3-2), who have won six of seven.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Alex Chiasson scored for the Oilers (6-4-1), who ended a three-game winning streak.

The Oilers started the scoring eight minutes into the opening period just after a power play expired when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins dove to poke the puck to Draisaitl, who sent his seventh goal into an empty net before goalie Alex Stalock could get across.

Minnesota tied it with six minutes left in the first with a power-play goal. Parise pounced on a rebound and slipped it past Talbot.

Edmonton outshot the Wild 22-14 in the first period.

The Oilers went up 2-1 four minutes into the second when McDavid turned on the jets to get past a pair of defenders and beat Stalock up high for his ninth.

Minnesota tied it back up 12 minutes into the second when Spurgeon was left alone in front.

Edmonton surged back ahead less than a minute later, however, as Chiasson tipped in Matt Benning's point shot.

The Wild pulled even again with 1:40 left in the second with Staal tipping a shot in on the power play.

NOTES: With seven consecutive road games, the Wild are on their longest trip in franchise history. ... It was the first of three meetings between the two teams this season. ... The Wild currently have the oldest team in the NHL with an average age of 28.9. The Oilers are currently the youngest, with an average age of 25.5.

UP NEXT

Wild: Play at St. Louis on Saturday.

Oilers: Host Chicago on Thursday.

