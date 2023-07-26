"Gretzky?" - NHL fans left divided by AI's list of top 10 Rangers of all-time 

New York Rangers are one of the "Original Six" of the NHL. They were there when the organisation was formed alongside teams like the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team has attained success with four Stanley Cups and won the President's Trophy four times.

With the franchise being almost a century old, one curious individual decided to ask ChatGPT who were the best 10 players ever to wear the Rangers Jersey.

According to the AI, the list included Mark Messier, Brian Leetch, Henrik Lundqvist, Rod Gilbert, Ed Giacomin, Brad Park, Frank Boucher, etc.

But, fans noticed a big omission in the list. It was of the "Great One" Wayne Gretzky. He spent the last three seasons of his career playing in the Madison Square Garden. His absence from the list created some discussion. Some others pointed out other names as well like Jaromir Jagr and Bill Cook.

These are some of the comments:

As seen, people were mixed about the list. The team do have a history and one fan will have their own list compared to the other.

New York Rangers are a historical franchise in the NHL

The club was dubbed "Tex's Rangers" (a pun on the phrase "Texas Rangers") by the New York newspapers after being established in New York by Tex Rickard as an expansion franchise in 1926. Since the team's inception, home matches for the Rangers have been held in Madison Square Garden (a new venue with the same name constructed in 1968).

The first Rangers teams were put together by the legendary Conn Smythe (whose name is connected to the trophy given to the best player in the Stanley Cup play-offs), and they included future stars like Frank Boucher, Murray Murdoch, and the Cook brothers (Bun and Bill). The team enjoyed early success under its first coach, Lester Patrick who took over as manager-coach on the eve of the team's inaugural season.

The club won the division title in its inaugural campaign, and in its second campaign (1927–28), after defeating the Montreal Maroons, it captured the league championship.

They would reach the Stanley Cup finals four more times by 1940, winning it twice (1933, 1940).

They were less successful from the 40s to the 60s but gained success again from the 70s onwards. In 1972 and 1979, they reached the Finals but lost to the Bruins and the Canadiens respectively.

In 1994, they won their fourth Stanley Cup by defeating the Vancouver Canucks. They tailed off after that.

They, again, became a perennial playoff team from the mid 2000's and made their first Stanley Cup in two decades in 2014, where they lost to the LA Kings.