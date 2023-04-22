Connor McDavid is one of the best players in the NHL today. In the 2022-23 season, he has scored 153 points (64 goals and 89 assists), making him one of the most efficient and clinical players ever. Despite being the best, he surprisingly hasn't won the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers haven't won one since 1990. McDavid is at the peak of his powers. His team is the betting favorite to win everything, but what was the journey like to this point?

Connor McDavid's NHL journey

Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid was selected first overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. On July 3rd, 2015, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the team and created waves in his rookie season. He was the second runner-up in Calder Memorial Trophy voting, behind Shayne Gostisbehere and winner Artemi Panarin. All three players were named to the 2015–16 NHL All-Rookie Team.

In his second season, he led the Oilers to their first playoff series since 2007. McDavid also won the league MVP and was the youngest since Sidney Crosby to achieve 100 points. The Oilers, though, failed in the second round.

In his third and fourth seasons, he scored 108 and 116 points but his team had no success. In 2020 and 2021, he led his team to the playoffs and was individually at his best. Both times, however, they failed in the first round of the playoffs.

In the 2021-22 season, McDavid won the fourth Art Ross Trophy of his career after finishing the season with 44 goals and 123 points in 80 games. Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers and Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames, who were second and third respectively, both ended with 115 points.

The point total was eight points higher. McDavid was once more selected as a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award and the Hart Trophy.

They beat the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames en route to the Western Conference Finals. They lost to the eventual winners, the Colorado Avalanche. With 10 goals and 23 assists, he led all players in scoring in the 2022 playoffs.

Connor McDavid broke milestones this season

Connor McDavid

Now coming to this season, it has been one filled with milestones for Connor McDavid. On April 8th, McDavid scored his 64th goal, making him the sixth player in NHL history to reach 150 points. In addition to capturing his fifth (and third consecutive) Art Ross Trophy and and his first Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for leading the NHL in goal scoring, he concluded the season with 64 goals and 153 points.

Since Gretzky in 1986–87, he was the first Oiler to win the Richard Trophy and lead the NHL in goals. Alexander Ovechkin set a post-lockout record in the 2007–08 season with 65 goals, and he fell just one short with 64. His 153 points were the fourth-most by a player in NHL history, behind Gretzky, Lemieux, and Lenny Dykstra. The CBC called it the "season of the century."

Will that result in the Oilers winning the big one? Can Connor McDavid finally put the cherry on top? Only time can tell.

Poll : 0 votes