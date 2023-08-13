Has Sidney Crosby ever been an NHL cover athlete?

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, often referred to as "Sid the Kid," has undeniably made his name alongside the hockey elite. An impressive career marked by consistent excellence, Stanley Cup wins, and literally every other NHL trophy.

Ever since he made his NHL debut in the 2005-2006 season, Sidney Crosby has showcased his skills. His point-per-game production and instrumental role in leading the Penguins to three Stanley Cup victories undoubtedly contribute to his being one of the greatest hockey players of all time. This contention is hard to challenge, given his unparalleled impact on the sport throughout the 2010s.

Despite his remarkable achievements and standing within the hockey community, still, he has never appeared on any of the covers of EA Sports' NHL video game series. This absence stands out, especially considering that the covers typically feature some of the league's most prominent players and personalities.

Unofficial rumors suggest that Crosby himself has declined to be featured on the video game cover. Amongst the several plausible explanations for this decision, one is that Crosby desires to maintain a low profile off the ice. Known for his private personal life, it's understandable that he might not seek out additional attention through such a high-profile platform.

Crosby's well-documented superstitions could also play a role in his choice to avoid the spotlight of the video game cover. Superstitions are common in the world of sports, and Crosby's adherence to them is no secret. This adherence could easily extend to the realm of video game covers, where he might associate such visibility as a potential disruption.

Discussion on Reddit surrounding Sidney Crosby

As the NHL 24 was announced to be revealed on August 16 at 11 a.m. EDT, it left fans asking one question: why has Crosby never been on the cover of the EA Sports NHL video game series?

A Reddit post where fans discuss the reason behind Sidney Crosby's absence from the NHL video game covers offers some insight into the matter. One user suggests,

"There is more to the story. I think part of his original Reebok deal kept him from doing it early in his career. There are also rumors that he was approached once and turned it down due to his extreme superstition"

One more fan said,

"I'm sure it's by choice. Can't imagine EA hasn't asked him once."

Fans discuss the reason

Sidney Crosby's absence on the video game covers becomes more understandable in light of these perspectives. Despite the allure of appearing on a popular video game cover, Crosby seems to prioritize his privacy, personal beliefs, and on-ice achievements.