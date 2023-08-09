Have the Chicago Blackhawks done enough to support Connor Bedard? Chicago Blackhawks offseason moves graded

The Chicago Blackhawks entered the offseason with a clear objective: build a competitive team around their first overall draft pick, Connor Bedard.

With a series of moves aimed at enhancing the roster's talent and depth, the Blackhawks aimed to create an environment conducive to Bedard's development.

#1. Adding Taylor Hall as fellow Blackhawks top liner - Grade: B

Trading for Taylor Hall was a bold move that injected an experienced offensive presence into the lineup. Hall's ability to generate offense and contribute to the team's scoring potential earns this trade a B grade.

The move demonstrates the Blackhawks' intention to create a balanced offensive attack, complementing Bedard's skillset.

#2. Signing Nick Foligno - Grade: C-

The signing of Nick Foligno to a one-year contract worth $4 million provides veteran leadership and grit to the team. While Foligno's contributions cannot be understated, the contract's term and value might be slightly inflated for a player in the latter stages of his career.

This signing receives a C- grade, as it potentially limits the team's financial flexibility in the long term.

#3. Signing Ryan Donato - Grade: B-

Inking Ryan Donato to a two-year deal worth $2 million AAV adds depth to the Chicago Blackhawks' forward group. Donato's potential for offensive production makes this a reasonable signing, garnering a B- grade.

However, his consistency over the contract's duration will be crucial in determining the signing's overall value.

#4. Trading for Corey Perry - Grade: C

Trading for Corey Perry is a move that brings veteran experience and a winning mentality to the team.

While Perry's impact might not be as pronounced on the scoresheet, his influence in the locker room and on the ice can contribute positively. This trade earns a C grade, reflecting the value of intangibles he brings.

#5. Landing Oliver Moore in the draft - Grade: A+

The highlight of the offseason is undoubtedly the drafting of Oliver Moore 19th overall. Moore's presence provides a fellow prospect to develop alongside Bedard, forming a promising tandem for the future.

His impressive skating ability and potential for growth make this selection an A+ grade. The Chicago Blackhawks have positioned themselves well to nurture and cultivate young talent.

The Chicago Blackhawks' offseason moves reveal a mix of calculated decisions and strategic maneuvers. While some signings and trades bolster the team's overall depth and experience, others carry potential long-term risks.

The drafting of Oliver Moore stands out as a masterstroke, ensuring Conor Bedard has a talented peer to grow alongside.