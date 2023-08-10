Have the Nashville Predators escaped mediocrity? Grading every offseason move

The Nashville Predators, under the leadership of newly appointed General Manager Barry Trotz, have navigated an offseason of significant changes.

After a near-playoff run despite trade deadline sales, the team's moves reflect a balance between reinforcing key positions and shedding underperforming contracts.

Here's a closer look into these transactions and an evaluation of their impact on the team's future:

#1. Signing Ryan O'Reilly - Grade: B+

One of the standout moves of the offseason was the signing of Ryan O'Reilly to a four-year contract with a reasonable $4.5 million AAV. O'Reilly's consistent two-way play and leadership qualities make him a valuable asset to the team.

While the contract term is favorable, the Nashville Predators may have slightly overpaid considering O'Reilly's age. Nonetheless, his on-ice contributions and veteran presence should positively influence the team's overall performance.

#2. Signing Gustav Nyquist - Grade: C-

The signing of Gustav Nyquist to a two-year contract with a $3.185 million AAV raised some eyebrows. While Nyquist brings skill and experience to the roster, the contract's value seems a tad high, especially considering his recent injury history.

If Nyquist can stay healthy and contribute consistently, this move could pay off. However, the risk of his contract becoming a burden down the line is a concern.

#3. Signing Luke Schenn - Grade: B-

The Nashville Predators' decision to sign Luke Schenn to a three-year deal worth $2.75 million AAV reflected the team's focus on defensive depth. Schenn's physical presence and experience could bring stability to the blue line.

While the contract term might be a bit lengthy for a depth defenseman, the AAV is reasonable. The success of this move hinges on Schenn's ability to adapt to the team's system and effectively contribute when called upon.

#4. Signing Denis Gurianov - Grade: B+

Signing Denis Gurianov to a one-year contract worth $850K is a low-risk, potentially high-reward move. Gurianov has shown flashes of offensive brilliance, and this contract gives him the opportunity to prove himself further without committing to a long-term deal.

If Gurianov can capitalize on his potential and contribute significantly to the team's offense, this signing could be a steal.

#5. Matt Duchene's Predators buyout - Grade: C

The decision to buy out Matt Duchene from his seven-year, $56 million contract signed in 2019 is a tough pill to swallow. While the move provides cap relief and addresses a misstep from the past, it also comes with significant dead cap space in the short term.

The Nashville Predators will have to carefully manage the financial implications of this buyout. While necessary, this move does come with a degree of negative impact.

Barry Trotz's first offseason at the helm of the Nashville Predators saw a mix of calculated signings and tough decisions. The team's willingness to reinforce key positions while addressing past contracts reflects a prudent approach to roster management.

While some moves may carry a degree of risk or short-term drawbacks, they also possess the potential to contribute positively to the team's future success. As the season unfolds, fans will be watching closely to see how these offseason moves play out on the ice.