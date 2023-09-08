Have the Ottawa Senators overpaid for Jake Sanderson? 

The Ottawa Senators recently made headlines by signing their 21-year-old defenseman, Jake Sanderson, to a massive eight-year contract extension worth $64.4 million.

The question on everyone's mind is whether the Senators overpaid for this young talent. To answer that, let's analyze Sanderson's performance and the context surrounding his extension.

Firstly, it's important to note that Jake Sanderson had an impressive debut season with the Senators last year, tallying 32 points in 77 games.

This level of production for a defenseman, especially a 21-year-old, is commendable. Sanderson showcased his offensive capabilities and ability to contribute to his team's scoring efforts.

However, one season of performance does not necessarily justify such a substantial contract extension. The Senators may have been eager to secure Sanderson's services for the long term, but there are some factors to consider.

One crucial element is the sample size. Jake Sanderson has had only one NHL season. While it was undoubtedly promising, there's a risk associated with locking in a young player for eight years based on a relatively small dataset.

It's vital to ensure that his performance isn't a one-season wonder and that he can consistently deliver during his contract.

Another aspect to consider is the financial commitment. A contract worth $64.4 million is substantial for any player, let alone a 21-year-old. That could potentially hinder the Senators' ability to make other roster moves or sign key players in the future.

Salary cap management is crucial in today's NHL, so committing such a significant portion of it to one player could be a gamble.

Moreover, Jake Sanderson's extension hasn't even gone into effect yet; he still has one year remaining in his rookie deal. The Ottawa Senators could have waited to see if he could replicate or improve on his rookie season's performance before making such a substantial commitment.

While Jake Sanderson's initial performance with the Ottawa Senators is promising, it's fair to question whether the team overpaid for his 8-year, $64.4 million extension.

The risk lies in the relatively small sample size and financial commitment involved for the Ottawa Senators defenseman. Time will tell if this investment pays off for the Senators or if they end up regretting the decision to lock in their young defenseman for such an extended period and at such a high cost.