"He sets the bar high" - NHL analyst comes clean on expectation for Connor Bedard's rookie season

Connor Bedard is a generational talent. Everybody has been waiting for his NHL debut since he got discovered at the age of 13. His exploits in junior-level hockey had the media dubbing him as the "next Wayne Gretzky". Hockey media and fans knew for a long time that Bedard was special.

Now, after being drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks, even the casuals will eventually get to know how good he is.

On that topic, NHL analyst Mike Morreale talked about what fans and the media are expecting from the player.

"In his NHL rookie season, what I would say is it's hard to go watch Connor for as long as I have now is don't set the bar too low, because he sets the bar high. And I, I've always he's always been able to not only reach that bar but to exceed that bar."

He talked about his exploits during the WHL Bubble for the Regina Pats in 2020 and the under-18 tournament in Dallas. Morreale also compared him to Wayne Gretzky when he talked about Connor Bedard's performances in the World Juniors.

He also added that the Blackhawks have added experience like Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to help Bedard.

Morreale finally said:

"Is he going to dominate in the NHL the first year? I don't think so. But I think realistically might. I think 30 goals and 70 points is realistic for Connor, because he's going to get prime power play time. He's got all the requisite skills, and now he's got some skill around him."

Connor Bedard has the potential to be one of the greats

Generational talent Connor Bedard, who was chosen first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at the NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee, is as near to a can't-miss talent as you can get with his elite hockey IQ, shooting, and passing.

Bedard has the potential to develop into an NHL Top 5 player and an explosive game breaker.

There is just no one else with Connor McDavid's degree of sheer offensive talent, from his lightning release to his exquisite stickhandling.

Connor Bedard augments his exceptional athletic prowess by analyzing play in a way that few others can.

When defensemen commit to a side, he already has them beat by stealing pucks, finding passing channels, and making reactive plays. He makes each colleague he is surrounded with better.

Despite not being the optimum stature or exceptional top-end speed, Connor Bedard is well-built and has a very powerful lower body. He is incredibly challenging to take the puck away from because of his exceptional edgework and lateral agility. Connor Bedard ranks among the top five wrist shots on the globe.

