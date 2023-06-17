Hershey Bears vs Coachella Valley Firebirds Game 5: Preview, prediction, where & how to watch | Calder Cup Finals 2023

The highly anticipated Game 5 of the AHL's Calder Cup championship between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Hershey Bears is set to take place, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

The Firebirds appeared to be in complete control after dominating the first two games at home, outscoring the Bears by an impressive 9-0 margin. However, as the series shifted to Hershey, the Bears found a spark that revitalized their hopes.

In Game 3, the Hershey Bears received a much-needed momentum boost when Riley Sutter delivered a clutch overtime game-winner. That victory injected new life into the Bears' campaign, and they carried that momentum into Game 4.

It was a must-win situation for the Bears, and they rose to the occasion. Mike Vecchione and Ethen Frank stepped up with two crucial goals in the second period, securing a hard-fought 3-2 win that leveled the series at 2-2.

Now, Game 5 becomes a pivotal moment in the championship battle. With the series tied, the outcome of this game could heavily influence the final result. The Hershey Bears find themselves in an almost must-win scenario as they aim to defend their home ice before heading back to Coachella Valley for Games 6 and 7.

Success in net for Game 5 could determine who wins the Calder Cup: The Hershey Bears or the Coachella Valley Firebirds

A key factor in the Hershey Bears' success will be the performance of goaltender Hunter Shepard. Throughout the series, Shepard has displayed moments of brilliance, but he has also struggled at times. Game 5 presents Shepard with his biggest challenge yet, and the Bears will need him to be at his absolute best.

The Firebirds possess a potent offensive lineup led by Cameron Hughes, Tye Kartye, Jesper Froden and Austin Poganski, all of whom have been consistent contributors in finding the back of the net.

Game 5 promises to be a thrilling clash of skill, determination and resilience. The players will leave everything on the ice as they battle for the ultimate prize. Fans can expect an intense, back-and-forth contest, filled with dramatic moments and potential heroics. As the final game in Hershey before the series returns to Coachella Valley, Game 5 will undoubtedly be a showdown to remember.

Where to Watch: Those living in the Pennsylvania area will be able to tune in on Fox 43, while those in the DC Metro area will be able to watch on NBC Sports Washington. Fans elsewhere can watch on the AHL app.

Hershey Bears 4, Coachella Firebirds 1

