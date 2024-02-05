The 2024 NHL All-Star Game featured some high-scoring contests, with teams combining for seven and 11 goals (twice) during the three-game mini-tournament. Because players are scoring more points these days than in the past, some of the contest's legendary players are moving down its all-time scoring charts.

Considering there will not be an All-Star Game next season, the active scoring list will remain the same for two years, meaning we might have seen the last of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin at the showcase. However, some younger players like Connor McDavid and David Pastrnak want to continue their ascend-up all-time lists.

Now that we have concluded another NHL All-Star Game, let's look at the active leading scorers at the annual event.

Highest active scorers at NHL All-Star Game

#9. Brent Burns (14 points)

Brent Burns is one of his generation's most reliable defensemen, who rarely misses games. As a six-time All-Star, he ranks among the top scorers at the annual event with 14 points, second behind Ray Bourque (17 points) for most points by a defender.

Besides a single point at his first NHL All-Star Game in 2010-11, he's continuously netted two points or more in the following five events with a career-high four assists at the 2015-16 event. Even though he hasn't skated in the showcase this decade, he's got a bit of a buffer ahead of Roman Josi (12 points) as the next defenseman on the list.

#8. Patrick Kane (14 points)

Patrick Kane will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he retires, so it is no surprise to see how productive he's been at the All-Star Game with 14 points in nine appearances. Surprisingly, a skater with over 1,200 points in the regular season has never scored more than four points at the annual event, which happened once in 2018-19.

Patrick Kane at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game

Moreover, Kane hasn't been to the NHL All-Star Game since 2019-20 and went pointless for back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018. Despite those hiccups, he remains locked in a seven-way tie for 13th on the all-time scoring list.

#7. John Tavares (14 points)

John Tavares may have been on the winning team at the 2024 event, but he was relatively quiet, with just a goal and an assist. Outside of two great performances at the 2014-15 NHL All-Star Games (four points) and 2016-17 All-Star Games (five points), he usually averages a point or two.

Still, for a player who skated in over 1,000 games and collected over 1,000 points, he's in pretty good company as one of the top 20 scorers at the annual event with 14 points in six appearances.

#6. Mathew Barzal (14 points)

Mathew Barzal appeared at his third NHL All-Star Game in 2024 and continued building upon his remarkable resume at the event with his second career six-point weekend.

Mathew Barzal at the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game

During his first appearance in the 2018-19 games, he netted two goals and four assists before following up with just two points at next year's event. After four years, he returned in 2024 with a goal and five helpers to catapult himself into the top 15-point producers of all time.

#5. David Pastrnak (15 points)

Pastrnak always scores in bunches when he is named to the All-Star Game, collecting an impressive 15 points in just four appearances, good enough for 3.75 points a year.

Although he only had two points in 2018-19, he erupted for six points the following season and has seven points over the past two seasons, including four goals and three helpers. Pastrnak is currently tied with Mats Sundin for 11th all-time.

#4. Sidney Crosby (17 points)

As one of the most gifted players to ever play in the NHL, it is no surprise to see Crosby on this list. After two assists at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, he moves up the all-time scoring list with 17 points despite only six appearances.

Sidney Crosby at the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game

Crosby averages two points a year, outside of his performance at the 2018-19 games, where he collected eight points with four goals and four assists across the two matchups for Team Metropolitan.

#3. Johnny Gaudreau (17 points)

Johnny Gaudreau was not at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game but remains the third-highest active scorer. In 10 games, the skilled winger has 17 points, tied with several superstars for seventh on the all-time list.

When Gaudreau attends the event, he averages 2.42 points a year, with his best showing in 2016-17 when he netted four points in two games. At the 2022-23 event, he scored a hat trick, joining an exclusive list of superstars who achieved the feat at the annual showcase.

#2. Connor McDavid (17 points)

McDavid won the 2024 skills competition on Friday night and collected the $1 million prize money. The following day, he led his hand-picked team to the All-Star Game final, losing out to Team Matthews. During the two contests, he netted three points to reach a career total of 17 at All-Star Games, good enough for seventh all-time.

Since making his debut in 2016-17, Connor McDavid has played in 11 games (seven appearances) and already has three four-point outings and one three-point contest. Considering he's in his prime (28), Gretzky's record of 25 points is not out of reach for the Edmonton Oilers captain.

#1. Alex Ovechkin (18 points)

Ovechkin did not play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, which allowed rivals like McDavid, Crosby and Pastrnak to creep up on his position as the active leading scorer at the event.

Alex Ovechkin at the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game

After nine games, Ovechkin has 18 points, which is good enough for sixth all-time on the scoring list behind Gordie Howe, who registered 19 points in 23 games. Besides his first appearance in the 2007 All-Star Game, he has collected at least two points in the subsequent seven appearances.