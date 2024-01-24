Hockey Canada investigation: Complete timeline of investigation into one of Canadian hockey's darkest chapters

Five Hockey Canada players from the 2018 World Juniors have been told to surrender to London Police on charges of sexual assault, according to the Globe and Mail on Wednesday.

The World Juniors scandal has been one of the darkest times in Hockey Canada history, but it appears that the investigation is nearly over.

"We are unable to provide an update at this time," London Police said, according to The Athletic's Katie Strang. "When there is further information to share regarding this investigation, we will be in contact with media outlets."

At the moment, the names of the players have not been revealed yet, and they have not been formally charged.

Timeline of Hockey Canada investigation

Jan. 5, 2018: Canada defeats Sweden to win the gold medal.

Jun. 18, 2018: Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London, Ont.

Jun. 19, 2018: A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada that her stepdaughter alleged that she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated.

Feb. 2019: London Police revealed that the criminal investigation was closed. The federation also claimed that the woman declined to speak with authorities or its own investigators.

Sep. 2020: Hockey Canada closes its investigation.

Apr. 2022: The woman seeks $3.55 million in damages from Hockey Canada, the CHL and the eight unnamed players.

May 2022: Hockey Canda settles the lawsuit out of court for an undisclosed amount of money.

Jun. 2, 2022: Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge orders a forensic audit to ensure that no public funds were used as part of Hockey Canada's settlement.

Jun. 20, 2022: St-Onge announces a freeze to Hockey Canada's federal funding.

Jun. 28-29, 2022: Scotiabank, Tim Hortons and Esso all pause sponsorship funding of Hockey Canada.

Jul. 14, 2022: Hockey Canada announces its reopening a third-party investigation into the alleged 2018 assault.

Jul. 19, 2022: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas joins Jake Bean, Kale Clague, Max Comtois, Dillon Dube, Dante Fabbro, Cal Foote, Jonah Gadjovich, Carter Hart, Brett Howden, Cale Makar, Colton Point, Taylor Raddysh, Sam Steel, Tyler Steenbergen and Conor Timmins denying any involvement in the matter.

Jul. 20, 2022: London Police order a review of their investigation into the alleged sexual assault.

Jul. 22, 2022: Hockey Canada reveals that members of its 2003 men's world junior hockey championship team are being investigated for a group sexual assault.

Jul. 22, 2022: London police chief Steve Williams announces that they are reopening their investigation.

Aug. 2, 2022: Lawyer says that the alleged victim passes polygraph test.

Aug. 24, 2022: NHL reveals that the investigation into the Hockey Canada alleged sexual assault is nearly over.

Nov. 16, 2023: Hockey Canada says that a panel reached on sanctions regarding allegations involving members of the 2018 World Juniors team.

Nov. 16, 2023: Panel’s decision is now being appealed. Hockey Canada denies revealing who appealed it.

Jan. 24, 2024: London Police order five players to surrender.