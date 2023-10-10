How a 20.8-billion dollar British airline's mishap once had Sidney Crosby superfan worried about memorabilia from Pens captain

Sidney Crosby, an esteemed ice hockey player, has fans all around the globe. One such super-fan is Rob Barrie from England.

Barrie was so infatuated with Sidney Crosby and hockey that he decided to embark on a journey across the Atlantic so he could watch his idol compete live.

However, what began as an exciting journey quickly turned into something less than desirable.

Sidney Crosby super fan's experience

In the world of aviation, British Airways holds a significant position with a net worth reported to be 20.8 billion British pounds in 2022, according to Statista. This figure marked a substantial increase from the 18.8 billion British pounds reported in 2019.

However, the airline's financial success does not always translate into flawless customer service, as one UK-based Sydney Crosby super fan discovered.

Barrie, a die-hard fan of Crosby, who is fighting Motor Neurone Disease (MND), encountered an unfortunate mishap with British Airlines. The airline, responsible for transporting his special package, misplaced the package, causing significant distress and disappointment.

The package contained Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby’s signed sticks, which he received after meeting them during the match between Pittsburgh and Vegas on Dec 1, 2022.

Barrie witnessed an exhilarating Pittsburgh Penguins comeback to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. He also got to meet his favorite players and received memorabilia from them.

During Barrie’s return journey to Manchester, the two sticks were checked in before his flight with British Airways. However, upon landing back home, he found the bag that was supposed to contain the sticks was empty, and he was devastated.

As they say, even in adversity, there's hope. British Airways did an exemplary job of tracking down and recovering Barrie's lost sticks, which never left Pittsburgh airport. This news brought immense relief and hope to Rob and his family.

Who is Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby?

Sidney Crosby is one of the iconic players in the NHL. Ever since being selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005, Crosby has dazzled audiences with his incredible skill and legendary sportsmanship.

Attributes that highlight his career: two Hart Memorial Trophies and two Conn Smythe Trophies as well as leading the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships.

Crosby is known for his humble attitude and devotion to community service. He serves as an inspirational role model both on and off the ice.