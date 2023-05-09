How Adam Fantilli will fit on the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were undoubtedly disappointed after losing the 2023 NHL draft lottery to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks jumped from the third spot to the top spot and secured the rights to select highly-touted prospect Connor Bedard.

However, the Ducks are still poised to add a significant piece to their roster with the second overall pick in the draft, and that piece is expected to be Adam Fantilli.

How Adam Fantilli fits on the Anaheim Ducks

Adam Fantilli is a 6'2" forward who is currently playing at the University of Michigan. He is widely considered one of the top prospects in the draft. Fantilli was projected by many to be selected first overall before the Blackhawks won the lottery. Despite the disappointment of not landing Bedard, the Ducks should be thrilled to add a player of Fantilli's caliber to their roster.

Fantilli is known for his size, speed, and skill on the ice. He has a powerful shot and can score from anywhere on the ice, making him a dangerous offensive threat. He is also a strong skater and can use his size to create space for himself and his teammates. Fantilli is expected to make an immediate impact in the NHL and has the potential to be a top-six forward for the Ducks for years to come.

The Anaheim Ducks are currently in the midst of a rebuild, and the addition of Fantilli is a major step towards building a competitive roster for the future. The team has already identified Trevor Zegras as a cornerstone player. The addition of Fantilli to the mix gives the team two promising young forwards to build around. The duo of Zegras and Fantilli should be a nightmare for opposing defenses for years to come.

With the addition of Fantilli, the Anaheim Ducks will have a solid core of young players to build around. In addition to Zegras, the team has young players like Troy Terry and Jamie Drysdale who have shown promise at the NHL level. The team will have plenty of cap space to add more pieces to the puzzle, and could be a contender sooner rather than later if their young players continue to develop.

The addition of Fantilli is a major win for the Anaheim Ducks despite losing out on Bedard in the draft lottery. The team is adding a dynamic, skilled player who has the potential to be a cornerstone of their roster for years to come. Ducks fans should be excited to see what the future holds with Zegras, Fantilli, and the rest of the team's promising young players leading the way.

