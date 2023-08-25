How Auston Matthews' extension could shape Connor McDavid's future blockbuster

Auston Matthews' recent four-year, $13.25 million AAV deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs has sent ripples throughout the hockey world.

It has sparked discussions about its potential impact on superstar Connor McDavid's upcoming contract negotiations in the 2026 offseason. McDavid, in the midst of an eight-year, $12.5 million AAV contract, faces a pivotal decision that could shape the NHL landscape.

Matthews, one year younger than McDavid, has established himself as one of the league's premier talents, earning his lucrative contract based on his impressive scoring ability and all-around play.

However, McDavid remains the poster child for elite performance, consistently dominating the game and considered by many as the best player in the league.

Auston Matthews' contract sets stage for Connor McDavid's potential extension

As the 2026 offseason approaches, McDavid will be 29, reaching an age where players often enter their prime years.

The Edmonton Oilers, McDavid's team, will be tasked with crafting an extension that matches his exceptional value and reflects the inflationary trajectory of NHL contracts.

Auston Matthews' contract could set a baseline for McDavid's negotiations, given their similar age and stature in the league. However, McDavid's position is unique. With the potential to maintain his status as the league's preeminent player, he could command an even more substantial deal, surpassing Matthews' AAV.

Edmonton's challenge lies in not only recognizing McDavid's extraordinary abilities but also offer a package that signifies a commitment to building a championship-contending team around him.

That will involves not only the financial aspect but also assuring McDavid of the team's dedication to assembling a competitive roster that maximizes his prime years.

Matthews' contract negotiation highlights the potential tug-of-war between player loyalty, financial gain and pursuit of team success. The Edmonton Oilers will be eager to prevent a scenario where McDavid hits the free-agent market in 2026.

As one of the league's most prized assets, McDavid could attract a flurry of offers from other teams, escalating his value and introducing further uncertainty.

The Maple Leafs' success in securing Matthews demonstrates the importance of proactive contract negotiations. While McDavid's current contract runs until the 2025-26 season, early discussions could signal a commitment to long-term partnership and provide stability for both player and team.

Eventually, the Auston Matthews-Conor McDavid dynamic sets the stage for a captivating narrative surrounding contracts, player valuation and team ambition.

McDavid's extension will not only have a profound impact on the Oilers but will reverberate across the NHL, influencing how teams structure contracts for top-tier talent in an ever-evolving financial landscape.