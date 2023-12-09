How Blue Jays' record-breaking Shohei Ohtani deal could end up being disastrous for the NHL

If Shohei Ohtani signs with the Toronto Blue Jays, he will alter the MLB landscape (again) and, surprisingly, the NHL one. Historically, Babe Ruth made everyone fall in love with Major League Baseball about a century ago. Since then, no one has been able to duplicate his feats until the Japanese star came to North America.

Ultimately, the two-way star, who pitches and belts home runs, is about to become the highest-paid player in baseball history, most likely inking an extensive contract with the Blue Jays worth over $600 million.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Considering that the Blue Jays are owned by Rogers Communications, Canada's largest telecommunications company, whose other investments include exclusive rights to NHL games in the country, which could be at stake if Ohtani comes north of the border.

According to numerous sources, including Steve Simmons of the Calgary Herald, Rogers has not seen a return on its $5.2 billion broadcasting agreement with the NHL since 2013. As the end of the contract approaches, it appears the Rogers' Board of Directors will shift their focus to the Blue Jays over pursuing the NHL rights again.

Rogers Tried to Grow NHL Viewership Despite the League's Promotional Flaws

Whether or not fans ever agreed with the blockbuster broadcasting deal in 2013 has nothing to do with how poorly the agreement has played out for Rogers.

Before Sportsnet took over all the broadcast duties, hockey fans got their fill through CBC with Hockey Night in Canada and TSN, which still offers limited regional coverage of games. Realistically, it was a different time with no streaming options and no NHL Center Ice packages for fans.

However, hockey coverage in Canada began to break apart in 2008 when CBC lost the rights to its theme song to TSN, causing a significant riff in the market and allowing Rogers to swoop in and assert its dominance with almost unlimited money and resources.

Expand Tweet

As shocking as the deal was upon its initial announcement in 2013, the NHL is almost a niche sport today, where it excels in traditional hockey markets like Boston, Montreal and Toronto, to name a few.

Realistically, there's no better example of how the NHL has poorly managed its product than the Arizona Coyotes, who can't secure a deal to build a new arena. Despite several failed attempts, the NHL insists the franchise can be successful with a new building in a non-traditional market.

However, most Canadians love hockey and would welcome expansion in a heartbeat. Despite the game's general impact on the country's culture, none of the seven NHL teams have won the Stanley Cup in 30 years, which is still a sore subject amongst many who routinely sell out arenas.

Toronto Raptos, NBA Champions, 2019

Moreover, Canada doesn't have an NFL franchise but has an NBA team (Toronto Raptors) and an MLB club (Blue Jays). Thankfully, each franchise has won at least one championship in the past 30 years, which is a significant factor in why they have been so successfully supported over the decades.

Now, the Blue Jays are on the cusp of signing a Japanese player to come to play baseball in a country with cold temperatures for more than half a year. Of course, he'll be in Canada's largest city and one of North America's biggest markets.

Although many could argue that Toronto is a hockey market more than anything, the team hasn't rewarded fans like the Raptors and Blue Jays, with the latter about to alter the demographics of the whole situation.

Ohtani is Set to Make Baseball the Hottest Game in Toronto

Considering how valuable the new Shohei Ohtani deal would be from a business standpoint, Toronto would become a baseball city with millions worldwide flying into the city to watch someone pitch a no-hitter and connect on a grand slam on the same afternoon.

What does it mean for hockey? Well, it wouldn't be a death blow, but if Rogers does indeed bow out of nationwide NHL coverage, it would once again alter the viewership of the game, something most Canadians would care about.

As mentioned, whether or not fans love Rogers Hometown Hockey or the new layout of Saturday's Hockey Night in Canada, there could be significant changes, which could drive away fans again. Unlike the United States, where there are dozens of viewing options, Rogers has the monopoly north of the 49th parallel.

Toronto Maple Leafs are led by Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner.

Sports is a business; a company, team and player must look out for their best interests. While pursuing something like a shiny new toy, Rogers may dump its old ones, which could end one of hockey's most unique periods in Canada.

Considering the NHL generally does a poor job marketing its teams and players, losing a significant communications partner will not do the league any favors in its attempts to grow the game worldwide.

Whether you love baseball, hockey or both, Ohtani coming to Canada will not just affect the local economy and Major League Baseball but may alter the presentation of the National Hockey League as we know it.