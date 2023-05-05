How can the New Jersey Devils crack the Carolina Hurricanes defense?

The New Jersey Devils had a world of trouble getting scoring chances on the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1. Carolina held New Jersey to only one shot on goal in the first period and a total of 18 in the entire contest.

While this would be a problem in any hockey game against any opponent, it is even more of an issue when matching up against one of the best defending teams in the NHL.

"They created a lot of pressure," Devils Coach Lindy Ruff said. "Their [defensemen] were heavily involved in their forecheck, and we just didn't win enough of those 50-50 battles in the first period."

Carolina has always been good defensively under Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour.

The Canes finished second in the league with only 2.56 goals against per game during the regular season. In the playoffs, they sit atop the field, allowing only 2.29 per game. In fact, Carolina has only allowed 16 games all postseason, tied for the least with the New York Islanders who have not played a game since Game 6 of the first round.

Even more troubling for Jersey is the Canes dominance on the penalty kill. In the playoffs, Carolina holds the best PK, sitting at 95%. Yes, 95%. The next best team is the Seattle Kraken (87%).

So how can the New Jersey Devils crack the armor of the Canes?

They are going to have to do it 5 on 5.

During the regular season, New Jersey scored 197 goals at full strength. That was the third-highest total in the NHL. It fed the Devils speed game and was a huge reason for their success, finishing third in the league standings.

But in the playoffs, New Jersey Devils have only scored eight times 5 on 5. Of all 16 playoff teams, the Devils have only bettered the Winnipeg Jets, who lost 4-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first-round series.

Still, 5 on 5 play is one of the only 'weaknesses' of the Hurricanes so far in the playoffs. In eight games, Carolina has allowed 12 of their 16 goals playing 5 on 5.

If the Devils are going to have any chance in Game 2 or the series, they need to find ways to create chances at full strength. With their speed and skill, they were able to overcome the New York Rangers, despite being completely shut down in the first two games.

The New Jersey Devils will look for a similar turnaround beginning tonight in Raleigh.

