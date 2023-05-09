How Connor Bedard will fit on the Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks shocked the NHL world by winning the 2023 NHL draft lottery, giving them the first overall pick and the opportunity to select highly-touted prospect Connor Bedard. Bedard, who has been compared to NHL superstar Connor McDavid, is considered one of the most promising prospects in recent memory. He is expected to make an immediate impact in the league. The question on everyone's mind now is how Bedard will fit into the Blackhawks' lineup.

Where does Connor Bedard fit: How the Chicago Blackhawks will use one of the most talented NHL prospects in years

The Chicago Blackhawks have been in the midst of a rebuild in recent years, and the addition of Bedard will give the team a much-needed boost. The team has struggled on the ice in recent years and is in need of young, talented players to build around. With the selection of Bedard, the team has a potential franchise player to build their roster around for years to come.

Bedard is a dynamic forward who is known for his speed, skill, and vision on the ice. He has already made a name for himself in the hockey world despite being 18 years old, and is widely considered one of the top prospects in the draft. His addition to the Blackhawks' lineup will give the team a much-needed injection of youth and talent. He will likely make the team a contender in the near future.

The Chicago Blackhawks currently have a number of key players who are set to become free agents or whose contracts expire after next season, including Jonathan Toews and Andreas Athanasieu.

After trading Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers, the slate is completely blank. With Bedard in the fold, the team will have the opportunity to build around a new core of young players. They could potentially save cap space by not re-signing some of their older, more expensive players.

Bedard is a natural center, but can also play on the wing if necessary. His skillset is versatile, and he can contribute both offensively and defensively. He is also known for his leadership qualities, which will be valuable on a team that is undergoing a rebuild.

The addition of Bedard to the Chicago Blackhawks' lineup is a major win for the team and its fans. Bedard has the potential to be a franchise-changing player, and his addition will give the team a much-needed boost as they continue their rebuild. Blackhawks fans can now look forward to seeing Bedard don the team's jersey and take the ice as they build towards a bright future.

