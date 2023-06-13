Who are David Reinbacher's parents, Harald and Mengia? What is their nationality?

David Reinbacher is one of the most interesting defensemen in this year's NHL Draft. The player, who is expected to be a first-round pick, wouldn't have been able to do this without his father, Harald.

He commutes daily from Lustenau to Kloten and back again, while David did his homework in the car.

"It was a challenging time," says the father. Nonetheless, it comes naturally to him. "I promised him that I would support him if he really wanted it."

The engineer for special machine construction even moved from Lustenau to Kloten for David in 2019.

Harald is separated from David's mother. They live together with his father's partner Mengia and kids Norina and Liun. David's older brother Tobias also plays hockey.

They are all present at the games cheering for David Reinbacher. This blended family has been the biggest source of inspiration for the NHL prospect behind the scenes.

David Reinbacher's steady rise as a defenseman has been exemplary

David Reinbacher

The 2022–23 season has seen a steady rise in David Reinbacher's popularity. The only defenseman available in the next draft who is most NHL-ready is Reinbacher. He has a terrific build that NHL general managers look for in their defensemen and is right-handed.

Reinbacher is a real two-way danger since he also plays with an attacking flare. In 46 games as an 18-year-old in a men's league, Reinbacher scored 22 points. In his first year, while participating in the same league, Roman Josi recorded eight points in 35 games.

Reinbacher is highly intelligent in defense. He consistently locates the free man and neutralizes the danger in his area. He pulls opponents out of the high-danger area aggressively and is powerful in front of his net.

Reinbacher is rarely caught scrambling because he was out of position and makes excellent defensive reads. While he physically challenges opponents, he does not follow hits that would jeopardize his defensive posture.

David Reinbacher doesn't pose the most potent threat offensively. He plays a straightforward offensive style, frequently putting shots into the goal so that the attackers may capitalize on rebound opportunities.

He is hardly a sharpshooter from the back end, as evidenced by the fact that he has only scored three goals and provided 19 assists.

The Canucks and the Coyotes look favorites to land him. But do not rule out other teams as well.

There is a possibility that lower-ranked teams like Pittsburgh can take advantage of this opportunity.

Poll : 0 votes