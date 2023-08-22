How to get NHL 24 playtest access? Is streaming closed beta content allowed?

The gaming community is abuzz with excitement as EA Sports introduces the NHL 24 Playtest (Community), providing avid fans with a unique opportunity to experience the forthcoming game firsthand.

The announcement came on August 11, presenting gamers with a mere 10-day window to register for this significant beta testing phase. While the duration of the playtest remains undisclosed, its recent launch suggests it will likely extend for at least the next couple of weeks.

For those who missed the initial registration period or have only recently become aware of this enticing opportunity, fret not, a chance to participate still exists. By visiting the EA NHL 24 Community Playtest site and scrolling to the bottom, eager participants will discover a "Sign In To EA Playtesting" option. Upon clicking this, a brief survey must be completed before submitting a participation request.

Upon successfully registering for the NHL 24 playtest, you will receive a community playtest code. While not guaranteed, this code holds the promise of granting players access to the testing environment and an immersive experience of NHL 24's pre-release version. It's essential to recognize that the avenue to access isn't limited to the sign-up process alone.

For those seeking an alternative route, EA Sports has extended its engagement to Twitter, a platform renowned for its community interactions. The NHL 24 Playtest team/streamers are actively distributing playtest codes through giveaways on Twitter.

Here are some Twitter accounts that are distributing the playtest codes:

As the NHL 24 Community Playtest unfolds, participants have a unique opportunity to impact the game's development by providing valuable feedback. The insights and experiences shared by players play an instrumental role in shaping the final version of NHL 24.

NHL 24 playtest: Is streaming closed beta content allowed?

Streaming closed beta content is strictly prohibited, as emphasized by Chel streamer Nasher. He warned that EA enforces permanent bans on those who stream or post gameplay clips from the NHL 24 Playtest (Closed Beta), a rule grounded in past actions.

During beta testing, player names are visible on screen, allowing EA to trace leaked content.

Participants cannot capture, produce, distribute, or publish NHL 24 content. While the beta offers fans a sneak preview, leaking information is off-limits. This exclusive opportunity demands respect for confidentiality and the game's developmental process.